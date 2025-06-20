Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

A new Tera Raid challenge is brewing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it features one of the toughest dragons in Paldea. Baxcalibur, the dual Ice/Dragon-type, will appear in 7-star Tera Raids, abandoning its Dragon type for a mono-Ice Tera threat.

Players who like to take on higher-level raids will require meticulous planning, cooperation, and strong counters to succeed. Baxcalibur comes with the Mightiest Mark, marking a true test of power. Let's dissect everything you should know to defeat this icy foe.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid: Event schedule and details

Baxcalibur as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Baxcalibur Tera Raid runs across two weekends:

Trending

Round 1: Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 5 PM PDT to Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 4:59 PM PDT

Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 5 PM PDT to Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 4:59 PM PDT Round 2: Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 5 PM PDT to Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 4:59 PM PDT

Baxcalibur will show up at the black Tera Raid crystals during this event. It will be a Level 100 Pokemon that has max IVs (31 in every stat), an Adamant nature to maximize its physical attack, and the Mightiest Mark, representing its sole 7-star raid status.

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Metagross 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Attributes

Tera type: Ice

Ice Ability: Thermal Exchange

Thermal Exchange IVs: 31 in each stat

31 in each stat Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Sp. Atk.)

Adamant (+ Attack, - Sp. Atk.) Moves: Glaive Rush, Icicle Crash, Crunch, Earthquake, and Swords Dance

Glaive Rush, Icicle Crash, Crunch, Earthquake, and Swords Dance Mark: Mightiest Mark

Raid behavior

Start of raid - Swords Dance

- Swords Dance 95% HP / 95% Time - Tera Energy Shield

- Tera Energy Shield 80% Time - Player Status and Stats Reset

- Player Status and Stats Reset 50% Time - Baxcalibur Stats and Status Reset

- Baxcalibur Stats and Status Reset 60% HP - Player Status and Stats Reset

- Player Status and Stats Reset 60% HP - Swords Dance

- Swords Dance 40% HP - Player Status and Stats Reset

With access to strong physical moves such as Earthquake and Glaive Rush, as well as the stat-increasing Swords Dance, this Baxcalibur is a real danger if not checked.

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

Baxcalibur's Paldean dex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once Terastallized into a pure Ice-type, Baxcalibur becomes vulnerable to:

Fighting

Fire

Rock

Steel

However, due to Thermal Exchange, any Fire-type moves will increase Baxcalibur's Attack stat, making Fire-types a bad gamble. Likewise, Steel and Rock Pokemon are weak to Earthquake, one of Baxcalibur's coverage moves.

Fighting-types are the safest and most solid counters, particularly those possessing high physical bulk and offense.

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Best counters to Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dondozo

Tera type : Fighting

: Fighting Ability: Unaware

Unaware Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Impish

Impish EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 Atk

252 HP / 252 Def / 4 Atk Moveset: Protect, Curse, Rest, and Body Press

Iron Hands

Tera type : Fighting

: Fighting Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Held Item: Scope Lens

Scope Lens Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 252 Atk / 252 Def / 4 HP

252 Atk / 252 Def / 4 HP Moveset: Swords Dance, Focus Energy, Drain Punch, and Iron Defence

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Quaquaval 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

All possible rewards from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raids

Guaranteed rewards:

Exp. Candy L x6

Exp. Candy XL x4

Protein x5

Ice Tera Shard x40

(Host only) Ice Tera Shard x20

TM088 (once)

Ability Patch (once)

Possible drops:

Exp. Candy L x3 (13%)

Exp. Candy L x5 (16%)

Rare Candy x2 (8%)

Exp. Candy XL x2 (5%)

Protein x5 (8%)

Star Piece x2 (8%)

Comet Shard x1 (2%)

Nugget x2 (5%)

Adamant Mint x1 (3%)

PP Up x1 (5%)

Bottle Cap x1 (4%)

Ice Tera Shard x20 (5%)

Ability Capsule x1 (2%)

Ability Patch x1 (1%)

Various Herba Mystica (Sweet, Salty, Sour, Bitter, Spicy) — all Herba Mysticas are at a 3% drop rate each.

These rewards not only turn the raid into a challenge of battle but also a lootfest of valuable and rare items.

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨