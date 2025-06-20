Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

A new Tera Raid challenge is brewing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it features one of the toughest dragons in Paldea. Baxcalibur, the dual Ice/Dragon-type, will appear in 7-star Tera Raids, abandoning its Dragon type for a mono-Ice Tera threat.
Players who like to take on higher-level raids will require meticulous planning, cooperation, and strong counters to succeed. Baxcalibur comes with the Mightiest Mark, marking a true test of power. Let's dissect everything you should know to defeat this icy foe.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid: Event schedule and details
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Baxcalibur Tera Raid runs across two weekends:
- Round 1: Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 5 PM PDT to Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 4:59 PM PDT
- Round 2: Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 5 PM PDT to Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 4:59 PM PDT
Baxcalibur will show up at the black Tera Raid crystals during this event. It will be a Level 100 Pokemon that has max IVs (31 in every stat), an Adamant nature to maximize its physical attack, and the Mightiest Mark, representing its sole 7-star raid status.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior
Attributes
- Tera type: Ice
- Ability: Thermal Exchange
- IVs: 31 in each stat
- Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Sp. Atk.)
- Moves: Glaive Rush, Icicle Crash, Crunch, Earthquake, and Swords Dance
- Mark: Mightiest Mark
Raid behavior
- Start of raid - Swords Dance
- 95% HP / 95% Time - Tera Energy Shield
- 80% Time - Player Status and Stats Reset
- 50% Time - Baxcalibur Stats and Status Reset
- 60% HP - Player Status and Stats Reset
- 60% HP - Swords Dance
- 40% HP - Player Status and Stats Reset
With access to strong physical moves such as Earthquake and Glaive Rush, as well as the stat-increasing Swords Dance, this Baxcalibur is a real danger if not checked.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips
Once Terastallized into a pure Ice-type, Baxcalibur becomes vulnerable to:
- Fighting
- Fire
- Rock
- Steel
However, due to Thermal Exchange, any Fire-type moves will increase Baxcalibur's Attack stat, making Fire-types a bad gamble. Likewise, Steel and Rock Pokemon are weak to Earthquake, one of Baxcalibur's coverage moves.
Fighting-types are the safest and most solid counters, particularly those possessing high physical bulk and offense.
Best counters to Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Dondozo
- Tera type: Fighting
- Ability: Unaware
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Impish
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 Atk
- Moveset: Protect, Curse, Rest, and Body Press
Iron Hands
- Tera type: Fighting
- Ability: Quark Drive
- Held Item: Scope Lens
- Nature: Adamant
- EV Spread: 252 Atk / 252 Def / 4 HP
- Moveset: Swords Dance, Focus Energy, Drain Punch, and Iron Defence
All possible rewards from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Baxcalibur 7-star Tera Raids
Guaranteed rewards:
- Exp. Candy L x6
- Exp. Candy XL x4
- Protein x5
- Ice Tera Shard x40
- (Host only) Ice Tera Shard x20
- TM088 (once)
- Ability Patch (once)
Possible drops:
- Exp. Candy L x3 (13%)
- Exp. Candy L x5 (16%)
- Rare Candy x2 (8%)
- Exp. Candy XL x2 (5%)
- Protein x5 (8%)
- Star Piece x2 (8%)
- Comet Shard x1 (2%)
- Nugget x2 (5%)
- Adamant Mint x1 (3%)
- PP Up x1 (5%)
- Bottle Cap x1 (4%)
- Ice Tera Shard x20 (5%)
- Ability Capsule x1 (2%)
- Ability Patch x1 (1%)
- Various Herba Mystica (Sweet, Salty, Sour, Bitter, Spicy) — all Herba Mysticas are at a 3% drop rate each.
These rewards not only turn the raid into a challenge of battle but also a lootfest of valuable and rare items.
