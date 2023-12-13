"I found the area": Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainer shares possible Paradox Raikou appearance location

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are preparing for The Indigo Disk's DLC release on December 14, 2023, due in part to a new location and returning creatures. In addition, new Paradox Pokemon are returning to Paldea. A player with the username CaveMoth1 took to Reddit to share a location in Area Zero, where they believe they spotted the battle arena for Raging Bolt, AKA Paradox Raikou:

"I found the area where Raging Bolt is going to appear in the DLC."

The first screenshot shared shows a location filled with waterfalls and land bridges near one of Area Zero's fast travel points in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Meanwhile, the second one is a shot from The Indigo Disk's trailer, showing the Raging Bolt battling with what appears to be the same terrain behind it.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans discuss Raging Bolt, Paradox species, and its potential spawn location

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers couldn't deny that the screenshots in the second level of Area Zero were a dead ringer for where Raging Bolt was encountered in the latest trailer. However, they did point out that trailers don't always reflect the final product.

One player named Jestingwheat856 also pointed to a previous statement made by Game Freak on the official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website that confirmed Raging Bolt would be distributed via an event in The Indigo Disk DLC.

This seemingly tamps down the notion that Raging Bolt will appear naturally in Area Zero, which would mean that its appearance in the DLC's trailer is likely just a visual choice.

"Raging Bolt can be encountered in Pokémon Scarlet during an event that occurs in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk." - Raging Bolt entry on ScarletViolet.Pokemon.com

Comment byu/CaveMoth1 from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/CaveMoth1 from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/CaveMoth1 from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/CaveMoth1 from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/CaveMoth1 from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/CaveMoth1 from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

The discussion once again led to a critique of Raging Bolt's design in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This was a point of controversy when the creature was revealed in a previous trailer, particularly compared to Walking Wake, the Paradox iteration of Suicune, which seemed to be better received by the community overall. Be that as it may, trainers still remarked that they would seek out and catch Raging Bolt.

Many players also pointed out that CaveMoth1's character was particularly well-dressed using the outfit options provided for pre-ordering Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion, including The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLCs. If a trainer is roaming the many lands of Paldea, they might as well do so with style.

Comment byu/CaveMoth1 from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/CaveMoth1 from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/CaveMoth1 from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/CaveMoth1 from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/CaveMoth1 from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Whatever the case might be, Raging Bolt is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the sizable amount of content arriving in The Indigo Disk DLC. The December 14 release date is rapidly approaching, and there's little doubt that trainers will have plenty of work ahead of them as they navigate Blueberry Academy and return to find new and familiar faces back in Paldea.

Raging Volt will only be appearing in Scarlet, according to the official site. However, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will surely be trading version exclusives to complete their Pokedexes and round out their battle teams.