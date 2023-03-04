Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Best Walking Wake PvP moveset

Walking Wake is a devastatingly powerful option to combat sun and rain teams alike in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's a Water/Dragon-type with high Base Stats and a solid movepool. Naturally, some people will want to build this creature for PvP.

Just for reference, here are its Base Stats:

HP: 99

99 Attack: 83

83 Defense: 91

91 Sp. Atk: 125

125 Sp. Def: 83

83 Speed: 109

Unsurprisingly, Walking Wake is a strong Special Attacker. This past form of Suicune can be deadly to fight against, especially since Torkoal can support it greatly and is already quite popular to use.

How to build Walking Wake for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Another photo featuring this new Paradox Pokemon (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a good build for Walking Wake in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Protosynthesis

Protosynthesis Nature: Timid or Modest

Timid or Modest EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Hydro Steam + Draco Meteor + Flamethrower + Hurricane

Hydro Steam + Draco Meteor + Flamethrower + Hurricane Tera-Type: Water or Dragon

Water or Dragon Item: Choice Specs or Choice Scarf

Choice Specs hits very hard, while Choice Scarf allows Walking Wake to outspeed plenty of opponents. Here is an explanation of the moves chosen:

Hydro Steam: Strong Water STAB that gets more powerful under sunlight.

Strong Water STAB that gets more powerful under sunlight. Draco Meteor: Powerful Dragon STAB.

Powerful Dragon STAB. Flamethrower: Good Fire coverage that can get stronger under sunlight.

Good Fire coverage that can get stronger under sunlight. Hurricane: Great for countering rain teams since Hurricane will be 100% accurate.

Here are some alternate moves that might interest you:

Hydro Pump: Stronger than Hydro Steam when used outside of sunlight.

Stronger than Hydro Steam when used outside of sunlight. Dragon Pulse: Weaker than Draco Meteor, but it doesn't give the user -2 Sp. Atk when this move is used.

Weaker than Draco Meteor, but it doesn't give the user -2 Sp. Atk when this move is used. Tera Blast: Great if you plan to Terastylize into something other than Water or Dragon.

It is worth mentioning that 0 Attack IVs are ideal for reducing confusion damage and incoming Foul Plays. However, anything above 0 Attack IVs is fine since those situations aren't too common in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The only way to get this Pokemon at the moment is to beat it in a 5-star Tera Raid in Scarlet (Image via Game Freak)

The following build will showcase Walking Wake with its popular Agility moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Protosynthesis

Protosynthesis Nature: Timid or Modest

Timid or Modest EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Hydro Steam + Agility + Dragon Pulse + Flamethrower

Hydro Steam + Agility + Dragon Pulse + Flamethrower Tera-Type: Water or Dragon

Water or Dragon Item: Booster Energy or Life Orb

It's very similar to the last build, except the item is different, and Agility is essential to this set. Dragon Pulse is recommended over Draco Meteor since you don't want to lose Sp. Attack after wasting a turn setting up an Agility. A +2 to something with a Base Speed of 109 is fast.

Booster Energy helps activate Protosynthesis in teams without a sun setter. That said, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can use a different item if they have reliable access to Sunny Day or Drought. Walking Wake was only recently introduced in both games, so seeing how it develops in the meta will be fascinating.

