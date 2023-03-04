Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Best Walking Wake PvP moveset

Walking Wake is a devastatingly powerful option to combat sun and rain teams alike in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's a Water/Dragon-type with high Base Stats and a solid movepool. Naturally, some people will want to build this creature for PvP.
Just for reference, here are its Base Stats:
- HP: 99
- Attack: 83
- Defense: 91
- Sp. Atk: 125
- Sp. Def: 83
- Speed: 109
Unsurprisingly, Walking Wake is a strong Special Attacker. This past form of Suicune can be deadly to fight against, especially since Torkoal can support it greatly and is already quite popular to use.
How to build Walking Wake for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Here is a good build for Walking Wake in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Ability: Protosynthesis
- Nature: Timid or Modest
- EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense
- IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed
- Moves: Hydro Steam + Draco Meteor + Flamethrower + Hurricane
- Tera-Type: Water or Dragon
- Item: Choice Specs or Choice Scarf
Choice Specs hits very hard, while Choice Scarf allows Walking Wake to outspeed plenty of opponents. Here is an explanation of the moves chosen:
- Hydro Steam: Strong Water STAB that gets more powerful under sunlight.
- Draco Meteor: Powerful Dragon STAB.
- Flamethrower: Good Fire coverage that can get stronger under sunlight.
- Hurricane: Great for countering rain teams since Hurricane will be 100% accurate.
Here are some alternate moves that might interest you:
- Hydro Pump: Stronger than Hydro Steam when used outside of sunlight.
- Dragon Pulse: Weaker than Draco Meteor, but it doesn't give the user -2 Sp. Atk when this move is used.
- Tera Blast: Great if you plan to Terastylize into something other than Water or Dragon.
It is worth mentioning that 0 Attack IVs are ideal for reducing confusion damage and incoming Foul Plays. However, anything above 0 Attack IVs is fine since those situations aren't too common in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
The following build will showcase Walking Wake with its popular Agility moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Ability: Protosynthesis
- Nature: Timid or Modest
- EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense
- IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed
- Moves: Hydro Steam + Agility + Dragon Pulse + Flamethrower
- Tera-Type: Water or Dragon
- Item: Booster Energy or Life Orb
It's very similar to the last build, except the item is different, and Agility is essential to this set. Dragon Pulse is recommended over Draco Meteor since you don't want to lose Sp. Attack after wasting a turn setting up an Agility. A +2 to something with a Base Speed of 109 is fast.
Booster Energy helps activate Protosynthesis in teams without a sun setter. That said, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can use a different item if they have reliable access to Sunny Day or Drought. Walking Wake was only recently introduced in both games, so seeing how it develops in the meta will be fascinating.
