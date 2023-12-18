Indigo Disk's Meloetta chase is similar to old Mew under a truck rumors

With the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk expansion, players are having fun catching the new monsters and meeting various characters at Blueberry Academy. One particular creature players have heard about is Meloetta, the Mythical Pokemon. Finding it has taken data miners some time to figure out.

The convoluted method by which players need to go about encountering this creature has left many players confused. The odd encounter requirements have many referring back to the obscure myths and legends of encountering the original Mythical Pokemon, Mew. This article explores more.

Meloetta in The Indigo Disk proves that players like searching for a special encounter

Mew, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The legend of Mew and the pickup truck goes back to the first generation of the franchise. Back then, a certain pickup truck that could only be seen on the dock to the S.S. Anne became the source of a rumor. It was believed that if players could somehow surf to the pickup truck and use Strength on it, it would start an encounter with Mew.

This rumor led to it becoming a common meme that is still quoted today. This brings us back to the Meloetta encounter in The Indigo Disk. The encounter requirements are a bit more obscure and actually yield results, unlike the Mew rumors of old.

Expand Tweet

To encounter Meloetta, you must first find a bush in the Coastal Biome that is slightly darker than the rest. Once you do, your next objective is to stand in it and spin around for 10 seconds. The next step is to open the camera app on your Rotom phone by pressing down on the directional pad. After looking around with the Sepia filter, Meloetta will spawn.

Expand Tweet

Previously, finding this encounter with Meloetta in The Indigo Disk was incredibly difficult. It was only after an anonymous user on 4chan posted about it that it was discoverable. There is no NPC in the game that mentions the steps for spawning Meloetta, aside from a character at Blueberry Academy who mentions it briefly during a conversation.

Expand Tweet

Despite the overall goofiness of this encounter method, many players seem to enjoy the mystery and obscurity it provides.

In the fifth generation of the franchise, most Mythical Pokemon were obtained through a special event that would unlock through giveaways. Most notably, the Liberty Garden, the place where Victini could be found, was accessible for a limited time through an event that launched alongside Pokemon Black and White.

However, such special events that players must trigger to find Mythical Pokemon have yet to truly be replicated. Admittedly, the Crown Tundra for Sword and Shield came close by rewarding players who caught all three Swords of Justice following an encounter with the Mythical Keldeo, but this event lacked any flair or obscurity provided in prior games.

Overall, the Meloetta encounter in The Indigo Disk will go down as one of the most interesting parts of the expansion due to its callback to a simpler and more nostalgic era for long-time Pokemon fans.