Iron Crown best PvP moveset and build guide in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Crown has a wide array of moves in the Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that you can choose from to make it stronger. Besides a well-rounded moveset, a lot of other factors determine the effectiveness of a Pocket Monster in these titles.

This article will offer everything you need to know about Iron Crown to make the creature stand out from its competition in Scarlet and Violet. The following sections will also mention its best Nature, moveset, Held Items, and more.

Best build for Iron Crown in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Crown in a battle (Image via TPC)

Type, ability, and type effectiveness of Iron Crown in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Crown has the following characteristics in Scarlet and Violet:

Type: Steel and Psychic

Steel and Psychic Abilities: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Weak against: Fire-, Ground-, Ghost-, and Dark-typings

Fire-, Ground-, Ghost-, and Dark-typings Damaged normally by: Water-, Electric-, Fighting-, and Bug-typings

Water-, Electric-, Fighting-, and Bug-typings Resists: Normal-, Grass-, Ice-, Flying-, Rock-, Dragon-, Steel-, and Fairy-typings

Normal-, Grass-, Ice-, Flying-, Rock-, Dragon-, Steel-, and Fairy-typings Immune to: Poison-typing

Iron Crown stats in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This beast has the following base stats in Scarlet and Violet:

Heal Points (HP): 90

90 Base Attack (Atk): 72

72 Base Defense (Def): 100

100 Special Attack (SpAtk): 122

122 Special Defense (SpDef): 108

108 Speed: 98

Iron Crown best Nature in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A Modest or Timid Nature will work best for Iron Crown in the build we are making today. The former will increase the Special Attack stat of this entity while reducing its Attack stat. Timid Nature will improve the Speed stat while lowering this Pokemon's Attack stat.

EV Spread (EVS) for Iron Crown in Indigo Disk in Scarlet and Violet

You can run the following spread for Iron Crown:

Special Attack: 252

252 Speed: 252

252 HP: 4

Best moveset for Iron Crown in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Crown was added in the new DLC (Image via TPC)

Best Singles moveset for Iron Crown:

Tachyon Cutter

Psyshock

Volt Switch

Agility

Best Doubles moveset for Iron Crown:

Tachyon Cutter

Expanding Force

Volt Switch

Tera Blast

Best Held Item for Iron Crown in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Best Held Item for Iron Crown in Singles battles

Booster Energy is the best Held Item for Iron Crown in this Scarlet and Violet DLC when it comes to Singles battles. Quark Drive is the only ability of this Pokemon. As such, using this item will not only activate that ability, you will also get a 30% boost in the entity's Special Attack stat.

Best Held Item for Iron Crown in Doubles battles

Choice Specs is the best Held Item for Iron Crown in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet for Doubles combat. This will allow the creature to deal more damage with Expanding Force and all its other Special Attacks.

Unlike Booster Energy, Choice Specs will not be able to activate Iron Crown’s Quark Drive. However, even without a way to trigger that ability, this monster is still a formidable force to be reckoned with this Held Item equipped.

Best Tera Type for Iron Crown in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Crown in battle (Image via TPC)

Best Tera Type for Iron Crown in Singles battles

A Water Tera Type will be ideal for this monster when it comes to Singles as this will convert its weakness to Fire-type moves into resistance.

Even though Water Tera Type is weak to Grass- and Electric-type moves, it won't affect Iron Crow as it resists Grass and Electric typings naturally.

Best Tera Type for Iron Crown in Doubles battles

A Fairy Tera Type will be the best for this monster in terms of Doubles battles as this will make it immune to Dragon-type moves. Furthermore, the Legendary beast will no longer be taking Super Effective damage from Dark-type moves.

Best Singles team for Iron Crown in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This is the best Singles team for this creature:

Iron Crown: Offensive Lead

Chien-Pao: Physical Attacker

Terapagos: Special Attacker

Best Doubles team for Iron Crown in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This is the best Doubles team for this creature:

Female Indeedee: Support

Iron Crown: Physical Attacker

Rapid-Strike Style Urshifu: Physical Attacker

Flutter Mane: Special Attacker

Best counters to use against Iron Crown in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

These are the best counters to use against Iron Crown:

Chi-Yu

Incineroar

Kingambit

Read this article to learn about all the Legendary Pocket Monsters in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet.

Consider following us here to keep updated on everything happening in the world of Pokemon.