Is Altaria worth it in Pokemon GO PvP?

Thanks to the latest rotation of content in Pokemon GO, players have a chance to challenge Mega Altaria in a Mega Raid Battle. Once they take down this menacing Raid Boss, they will be rewarded with Mega Energy and an encounter with a wild Altaria. With this in mind, some trainers are wondering if Altaria would serve as a good battler in PvP.

Altaria has many positives when it comes to combat. The changes between the main series games and Niantic's mobile spin-off have shed new light on this beloved Flying-type Pocket Monster. With defense now being the name of the game, the title's battling scene has slowed down its pace, allowing tanks and bulky attackers to grab their share of viability.

However, Pokemon GO's metagame is not as cut-and-dry as the main series, thanks to its competitive battle mode being split into three tiers. This leaves players to question the viability of many creatures, including Altaria.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Altaria is worth it for trainers looking to participate in Pokemon Go's Battle League

Altaria's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Altaria has the potential to be one of the best creatures in the Great League, Pokemon GO's lowest tier of play. Thanks to its bulk, defensive typing, and access to powerful Flying and Fairy-type attacks, the Pocket Monster is one of the staple Flying-type picks of the Great League, making its appearance in matches fairly common.

Altaria can easily counter Medicham, Scrafty, Trevenant, Victreebel, Venusaur, and many other metagame staples in the Great League with the right moveset.

However, while Altaria is amazing in Pokemon GO's Great League, it tends to suffer everywhere else. Being a similar type but less powerful than Rayquaza, Dragonite, and Salamence, the creature falls short when it comes to its stats. While players could effectively use it in the Ultra League, there are much better choices.

A good way to explain Altaria's viability is to describe it as the best Dragon-type creature that players can use when there are no other fully-evolved Dragon-type picks in a tier.

Overall, Altaria is a great choice for players looking to participate in Pokemon GO's Great League. Thanks to its rare typing in the tier, as well as its above-average stat total compared to other viable options, the creature is one of the best Flying-type and Dragon-type picks the tier has to offer.

This means Altaria is worth the effort for those interested in participating in the competitive Battle League.

