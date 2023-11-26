Is the Go-tcha Stealth for Pokemon GO worth buying?

A brand new Go-tcha has been released in Pokemon GO. The Go-tcha Stealth will sit on your wrist like a regular watch, but it can do a lot more than tell the time. Unlike other autocatchers that stand out as a device used for GO, the Go-tcha will function as a disguise.

In this article, we will walk you through everything about the Go-tcha, including its pros and cons, to help you decide whether you should buy it.

Features of the Go-tcha Stealth for Pokemon GO

Gotcha Stealth is available for preorder (Image via Gotcha Stealth)

The Go-tcha will serve the following functions:

This device will work as a normal watch.

You can use the Buddy Timer to interact with your Buddy in GO and excite it without having to open the game. This can be done once every 30 minutes, and it won’t use Poffins to excite your Buddy.

You can also use this timer to feed Berries to Pokemon in Gyms.

You can use this device to spin PokeStops automatically.

You can use the Go-tcha to catch monsters automatically.

You can catch unknown Pocket Monsters.

How to connect the Go-tcha Stealth to Pokemon GO on your device

Just like most autocatchers, you must go to Accessory Devices in GO with the Go-tcha turned on. Once your mobile device recognizes the Go-tcha, you can tap on your screen to connect with it.

Once the Go-tcha Stealth connects to your mobile device, it will show a green indicator on the screen.

Does the Go-tcha Stealth improve your Pokemon GO experience?

The Go-tcha Stealth covers a lot of functions available in the other autocatchers. However, you can now wear it as a watch instead of carrying a separate device in your pocket.

The main benefit besides having the auto-catch feature is the Buddy Timer. You will no longer have to set alarms on your phone to excite your Buddy. You can do that straight from the comfort of your wrist.

How to buy the Go-tcha Stealth for Pokemon GO

You can order the Go-tcha by visiting the official website and preordering it for US$ 79.99. This is $20 cheaper than the usual price of US$ 99.99. The Go-tcha is being redistributed by Let’s Go Ready Up and will reach your address directly from the US.

International buyers must buy this gadget in the preorder stage, as they won't be able to make a purchase post-launch.

What comes in the box when you buy the Go-tcha Stealth for Pokemon GO?

You will get a 1.7” Color Touch Screen that has never been seen in a Go-tcha device before. The watch is encased in a rugged aluminum case with a 200 mAh battery that charges wirelessly. Besides the main Go-tcha, you will get a wristband and a wireless charger.

Is it worth buying the Go-tcha Stealth for Pokemon GO?

Go-tcha in GO (Image via Sportskeeda || Gotcha Stealth)

If you do not have an autocatcher, we would recommend buying the new Go-tcha, as it offers a plethora of features at a reasonable price.

However, if you already have something like the Pokemon GO Plus+, your experience wouldn't be a whole lot different with the Go-tcha. The game would be accessible from your wrist at all times, but it won't justify spending another US$80 on an autocatcher.

However, if you want the latest offering and can afford to buy it, the Go-tcha is the ideal option.