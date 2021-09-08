Inkay and its evolution Malamar have made their debut in Pokemon GO.

These Pokemon from the Kalos region are Dark/Psychic-types. Inkay won't do much harm in Raids, Gyms, or Pokemon GO Battle League matchups. However, Malamar could be a powerful ally.

With any immunity to Psychic-type moves and only weaknesses to Bug and Fairy-type attacks, Malamar could easily be the tanky partner that Pokemon GO trainers are looking for.

Is Malamar worth using in Pokemon GO?

There are fifteen different types that Malamar receives regular damage from in Pokemon GO. That makes it a pretty solid choice when it comes to taking on any creature.

However, it won't really change the PVP landscape in Pokemon GO. In the Great League, Malamar can be very useful against Swampert, Bastiodon, and Galarian Stunfisk.

There are much better Psychic and Dark-types in Pokemon GO, preventing Malamar from truly carving out a place for itself near the top tier of battling Pokemon.

Get psyched, Trainers! 🔮 Inkay and Malamar will make their Pokémon GO debuts during the Psychic Spectacular event! https://t.co/UTHRvGiryL pic.twitter.com/YQpdrpdn0n — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 1, 2021

To start, it can learn Peck and Psycho Cut for Fast Attacks and Hyper Beam, Psybeam, Foul Play, and Superpower for its Charged Attacks. That gives it great coverage for PVE battles.

So, in terms of usefulness, it is worth saying that Malamar is not useless. Is it a spectacular choice that will change the game of Pokemon GO? No, but if you like it, use it, and you won't be disappointed.

How to get Malamar in Pokemon GO

If you are a fan of Malamar and want to use it in Pokemon GO, you will need to know how to get your hands on one. Aside from capturing one directly, it is easiest to evolve an Inkay.

Inkay evolves into Malamar with 50 Candy. There is a special trick required to complete the evolution, though. You have to turn your phone upside down for the Evolve button to unlock.

This method comes to Pokemon GO from the main series of Pokemon GO, which sees Inkay evolve into Malamar with the console turned upside down. Just catch enough Inkay, transfer them, then flip your phone, and you'll have a Malamar.

