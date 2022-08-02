Is Palkia worth using in Pokemon GO?

Many Pokemon GO players assume that all Legendary Pokemon are worth using, even though that isn't always the case.

When it comes to Palkia, however, this assumption is correct. This is especially true because one of its types is the fearsome Dragon-type.

Dragon-types are some of the most powerful Pokemon in the franchise.

Many trainers prefer Palkia over its counterpart Dialga when choosing between the two. Not only does Palkia see use because of this favoritism, but it is absolutely worth using because of its might.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Palkia has two weaknesses in Pokemon GO but comes with immense power

Palkia can be a nightmare for opposing trainers in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Palkia finds itself weak against other Dragon-type and Fairy-type Pokemon. With its dual-typing of Dragon/Water, it doesn't receive the same weakness to Ice-type attacks that other Dragon-types do.

Having only two weaknesses makes it a wonderful creature to use in any battle scenario. It also comes with immense power, making it a great choice in any part of the battle lineup.

It has moves that work as a lead, gaining Energy quickly and taking down shields with a barrage of Charged Attacks. It can tank hits and chip away as a switch-in while acting as a strong closer with its overwhelming strength.

Even if its Dragon-type attacks only deal supereffective damage to Dragon-type Pokemon, they are still powerful enough to greatly damage any other creature that doesn't resist the type.

How to best use Palkia in Pokemon GO

Regardless of the CP it has, Palkia will be an incredible asset in the various Leagues and Cups of the GO Battle League. It does well in PVE such as Gyms and Raids, but players should get its full benefits by using it in the PVP section of Pokemon GO.

Palkia can be obtained through Raids. Pokemon caught in Raids often have amazing stats. This means almost every trainer using a Palkia will have massive attack and defensive stats to take advantage of.

Its best moveset features two strong Dragon-type attacks. This gives Palkia a Same Type Attack Bonus when it uses them. In this case, it will deal extra damage because its typing matches the type of move being launched.

As a lead battler, Palkia can't really choose its battles. As a switch-in or closer, though, trainers can ensure it comes into battle against the following Pokemon GO creatures:

Melmetal

Ho-Oh

Mewtwo

Mamoswine

Landorus

Groudon

Metagross

These are some of the top Pokemon in the battling meta of Pokemon GO right now. Palkia will be able to knock them down easily, along with other Dragon, Fire, Ground and Rock-type that trainers may utilize.

Players should ensure that Palkia has Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor as its two moves. They can also go with a second Charged Attack if they have enough Candy and Stardust to do so.

If that's the case, Pick Aqua Tail should be the first choice as it can be fired off much quicker than Draco Meteor. It is a great pick for Pokemon that are weak against Water-type attacks and will give Palkia coverage, making it nearly unstoppable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far