Is Regigigas worth it in Pokemon GO PvP?

With every content rotation in Pokemon GO comes a new Legendary Pokemon to go head-to-head against. Since the creator of the Legendary Golems, Regigigas, has been brought back to the mobile game's live servers via the latest content rotation, many players have been wondering if the creature is worth all the effort to obtain.

With most trainers focusing on Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League, a creature's value is typically held to its performance. The metagame remains stagnant in most cases, with Steel, Ghost, and Dragon-type picks ruling. However, much more goes into determining a Pocket Monster's viability outside of its power and status.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Regigigas is not entirely worth it in Pokemon GO PvP: The Slow Start continues

Regigigas as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regigigas is one of the most notorious creatures in the Pokemon franchise. It is not known for its excellent performance like Landorus or Greninja. Instead, the Pocket Monster is known for being laughably bad in the competitive scene despite having an above-average stat spread. This is due to its signature ability called Slow Start.

Slow Start halves the attack and speed stat of Regigigas for the first five moves in a battle. With battles being relatively fast-paced, this leaves players who chose to use the Pocket Monster at a significant disadvantage. This negative attribute has sadly followed the creature into Pokemon GO in the form of an overall underwhelming stat spread.

Regigigas' balanced stat distribution leaves it in an awkward spot. The creature is offense-sided, leaving it with poor bulk. However, its attack stat being under 300 leaves it unable to match other potent damage dealers. This results in a situation where its defense and stamina are above-average, but not enough to match other popular tanks.

Pair this with the fact that Regigigas lacks access to Lock-On, and players have a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none Normal-type creature with a slow moveset. With this being the case, Regigigas is unviable in Niantic's mobile game as well as the main series.

While miracles do happen, it is unlikely that players who opt to use Regigigas in their battle party would see any success. There is a way to give the Pocket Monster a bit more relevance, but it would require Niantic to completely rework its moveset and tweak its stats slightly.

Regigigas would see much higher success and usage in Pokemon GO if Niantic introduced Lock-On into its moveset and distributed its stats to give it the ability to effectively deal damage while still being bulky.

The best way to do this would be to angle its stats toward being a stamina tank. With access to Giga Impact, a Lock-On Regigigas could become a serious threat to opponents in the game.

