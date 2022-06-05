Is Seed Flare worth using in Pokemon GO?

The Seed Flare attack has made its way to Pokemon GO and is one of the more unique moves in the game. For now, the attack isn't available for a multitude of creatures to use. It is a signature attack that can only be found on Shaymin, the latest Mythical Pokemon to join the title's ever-growing roster.

The Grass-type Charged Attack can deal some devastating blows in the right situation, but it isn't always going to be worth using. More often than not, trainers will want to go with a different attack.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Seed Flare isn't the best Charged Attack for Shaymin in Pokemon GO

Shaymin does not have the best moveset in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Seed Flare may be a wonderful choice to use in Raid battles or against the members of Team GO Rocket. It would be fun to use Shaymin's signature attack in those scenarios.

However, when it comes to true PVP battling in Pokemon GO, Seed Flare is not the best option for Shaymin. There are a handful of choices for its Charged Attack that are just plain better.

In PVP, Seed Flare does 130 damage, but it needs 75 Energy to charge up. There is also a 40% chance that it will lower the target Pokemon's Defense stat by two levels if it connects.

It may look like a large number in terms of damage and its capability of lowering Defense, but the amount of Energy it takes to pull off is simply not worth it.

The goal in PVP battles is to utilize as many Charged Attacks as possible. This will eventually force opponents to run out of shields, and they will be left wide open for the most dominating attacks in Pokemon GO.

This is why any of the other three Charged Attacks for Shaymin work better. Trainers can use Elite Charged TMs to choose the Charged Attack for one of their partners, and in Shaymin's case, it also has Solar Beam, Grass Knot, and Energy Ball.

Energy Ball and Grass Knot would definitely be the better options here because of their lower Energy needs. Shaymin's Fast Attack, which garners the most Energy is Hidden Power which earns only 2.6 Energy per attack.

Pokémon GO



For a move that needs 75 Energy, the Energy-gain isn't up to par for Seed Flare to be used. Even with Energy Ball and Grass Knot, Shaymin will still be pushing its luck by trying to use its Charged Attack often.

With all of this knowledge, it can probably be said that Shaymin simply won't be a good PVP battler in Pokemon GO at all. This could change in the future with updates from Niantic, but for now, stay away from Seed Flare for the most part.

