Is spoofing allowed in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has been a staple in the mobile gaming market since 2016, but the community continues to discuss the matter of spoofing. This technique is used to essentially trick the GPS tracking abilities of the game, making it believe that players are in a different location than where they reside. Fans have complained about the tactic at length since the title's early days.

Spoofing has been derided by Pokemon GO players as it gives users the ability to enter locations and collect rare Pokemon or engage in in-game features like raids and even certain events without physically being present at their locations.

But is the tactic of spoofing permitted or not in Niantic's mobile title? Niantic has made its stance as clear as possible with regard to spoofing.

Why spoofing is banned in Pokemon GO

In-person participation is a huge part of Pokemon GO's gameplay (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO, from its inception, has centered heavily on in-person participation and allowing fans to explore their communities and come together to play the game. According to Niantic, spoofing is banned due to the fact that it runs counter to this ideal, essentially allowing players to play anywhere in the world from their location.

In Niantic's Terms of Service, the developer makes it quite clear that spoofing isn't permitted, stating:

"Niantic prohibits cheating, and we constantly take steps to improve our anti-cheat measures. Cheating includes any action that attempts to or actually alters or interferes with the normal behavior or rules of a Service.

"Cheating includes, but is not limited to, any of the following behavior, on your own behalf or on behalf of others: Using any techniques to alter or falsify a device’s location (for example through GPS spoofing)..."

This isn't to say that this has necessarily stopped spoofers from playing Pokemon GO. Although Niantic routinely imposes bans on accounts that are found to be spoofing, it doesn't take much effort to create a new account to circumvent the ban. Moreover, GPS spoofing apps are updated frequently to prevent players from being detected while using them.

Many spoofers defend their behavior by remarking that they live in areas where there are no substantive Pokemon or Pokestops/Gyms, making gameplay incredibly limited in their location. Others remark that due to physical limitations or disabilities, spoofing is the only means for them to enjoy Pokemon GO if they aren't able to "head out into their community," as Niantic often states.

Moreover, a few Pokemon GO players, for some reason or another, have felt burned by Niantic's actions over the game's lifespan. Whether it be limiting remote raids, introducing regional Pokemon that can be incredibly difficult to obtain without traveling, or introducing paywalls for certain species, some trainers are simply fed up and no longer respect the game's Terms of Service.

It's no secret that playing the game in remote or rural locations isn't as thrilling as playing in the middle of a major metropolitan area. Trainers have sounded off on this fact time and time again, but in their eyes, Niantic has failed to address the issue. This has led to numerous players spoofing so they can get what they believe to be the full experience of the game.

Even though Niantic considers spoofing illegal in Pokemon GO, some trainers are simply not fulfilled by what the game is offering them in their area and are willing to risk a ban to overcome that obstacle. Meanwhile, trainers playing the game as intended have often complained of spoofers accessing rare Pokemon and other features easily, while those playing by the rules are stuck with the lot they're given.

It's not unreasonable for a Pokemon GO trainer playing in a remote location to be aggravated with spoofers collecting super-rare Pokemon while they're left with the usual rural creatures by playing within the rules. Sure, Niantic has continued its efforts to crack down at spoofers, but a sizable segment of the player base has continued onward unabated.

Niantic has attempted to address spoofers since the game's earliest days (Image via @NianticHelp/X)

The spoofing issue will likely remain a fixture in the Pokemon GO community as long as the game is supported. Spoofing app developers clearly have an incentive to prevent their users from being detected and having their accounts banned.

Niantic may introduce more methods to address things in the future, but spoofers are undoubtedly a persistent bunch.