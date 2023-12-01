A Pokemon GO player recently shared their insane Pokemon collection on Reddit. It is so impressive that it deserves a Pokedex category across all major Pokemon games. While some people play Pokemon GO to exhibit their prowess in the GO Battle League, others like to hunt for rare Pokemon and flex their collection of monsters.

There are countless challenges when it comes to collecting rare Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. A trainer who goes by the alias "JJKDowell" on Reddit took it to a whole nother level.

In this article, we will take a lot at their impressive collection and dive into the dedication and hard work they put into this collection.

Pokemon GO player flexes their 420 CP monster collection

“It's finally complete: Pokemon GO trainer shares unique collection of 420 pocket monsters. 5 years well wasted! I also have about another 120 duplicates aside from these. And if you need help figuring out any of the nicknames, don’t be afraid to ask, I could only do so much with 12 characters after all”

This Pokemon game has been available to people since 2016. So, it has been in the market for seven years. Out of these seven years, this trainer spent five years on this particular collection. It is safe to say that JJKDowell loves to enjoy their fair share of 420.

One Reddit user, Infinite_Avocado_559, expressed appreciation for this collection by commenting:

“That’s pure devotion”

We can all agree with Infinite Avocado’s comment, as you just cannot spend five years of your life doing something unless you are truly dedicated.

JJKDowell replied to this comment saying:

“Yup, not quite sure what to do with myself now, this was kinda the main reason I played the game haha”

We have all been there at some point in time when we put all of our focus and energy into something that we want. Once we acquire it, we feel like our life lacks purpose. It is a bitter-sweet sensation.

Pokemon GO is a game where your luck plays a huge role. So, finding exactly what you want is no easy feat. One Redditor, Danny_Bomber, asked OP if they caught all the monsters at 420 CP or if they had to power some up to this statistic. JJKDowell replied saying:

“Most of them were powered up to 420, and I used PokéGenie to help hunt for most of the evolutions. I do have a rule though that if I see a wild 420 I have to catch it even if I already have it.”

While some might say using Pokegenie is cheating, this collection would be nearly impossible to complete without the aid of some not-so-harmful tools. They even have a 420 CP Cherubi, the 420th Pokemon in the Pokedex.

Let us know in the comments below how you feel about this insane collection of Pocket Monsters and whether you would attempt to make something like this.