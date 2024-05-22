5 Johto Pokemon that deserve Paradox variants

Johto boasts some unique Paradox Pokemon, a new variant of Pocket Monsters introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games. These creatures are variants of current critters that have warped through time from either a prehistoric or futuristic era. While fans have already seen a considerable number of these species from the region, like Tyranitar and Donphan, there may be untapped potential within many others.

This article takes a look at five Johto Pokemon that deserve Paradox variants.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Johto Pokemon that should get Paradox variants

1) Scizor

Scizor in the anime (Image via TPC)

Scizor is a popular Johto choice for any PvP team in Pokemon. Boasting amazing stats and a powerful Steel typing, the creature is a prime candidate for a new Paradox variant.

Scizor already has a Mega form, which adds enhanced pincers or claws to its hands. A bygone-era variant, perhaps with a medieval and jagged claws, sharper features, and larger wings could potentially instill a sense of fear and intimidation in its opponents. A unique typing based on prehistoric giant bugs could be a potential inspiration for this Pocket Monster.

2) Feraligatr

Feraligatr as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

The final form of the Totodile evolution line, Feraligatr, can be a fascinating Paradox variant from the Johto region. The Pocket Monster closely resembles alligators and crocodiles.

A prehistoric Paradox variant of Feraligatr, with a bulkier and more ferocious build, reminiscent of ancient reptiles, could be an interesting move. This critter could also have new type combinations like an additional Dark typing to resemble its wild and ferocious nature.

3) Heracross

Heracross as ssen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Heracross is a popular PvP Bug-type Pokemon from the Johto region that could be given a futuristic Paradox variant. Its horn could be made massive, and and its sturdy exoskeleton may be a reinforced shell made of an incredibly hard material. It might be better off with the Steel/Fighting dual type, boasting exceptional defense, thanks to its metallic exoskeleton.

Heracross' natural prowess for battle and its sturdy design make it a great choice to have a Paradox variant. The existence of its Mega form already shows a glimpse of how this modern bug could look like in its Paradox form, and not exploring it further could potentially be a missed opportunity for Nintendo.

4) Skarmory

Skarmory in the anime (Image via TPC)

Skarmory's Paradox variant would have to be an ancient creature, perhaps a feathered bird with razor-sharp wing feathers. Given the Pocket Monster's design, any resemblance to creatures from the Jurassic period, like a Caudipteryx, is natural.

Skarmory is a prominent tank Pokemon from the Johto region, and a Paradox variant with more attack-based options can be a fresh change of pace for it.

5) Lugia

Lugia, the guardian of the seas (Image via TPC)

A legendary Pokemon entry from the Johto region, Lugia's future Paradox variant needs to be modern. Given that the Pocket Monster spends most of its time deep underwater, its Paradox variant could possibly be a mashup of a modern-day submarine with jet-plane wings containing thrusters.

Lugia's deep-sea habitat in Pokemon and its connection to air currents make it a prime candidate for a Paradox form that explores the future fusion of underwater and aerial technology. Its dual Water/Psychic typing could also be changed into a Water/Flying one to accommodate the variant.