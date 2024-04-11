Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO: A PvP and PvE analysis

Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO releases on April 13, 2024, and players would be interested in its PvP and PvE analysis. The creature would initially be available to players via Mega Heracross Raid Day and then appear in Mega Raids till April 25, 2024.

This article discusses the viability of Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles.

Is Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO good in PvP?

Mega Heracross can only participate in the Mega Master League, a special format of the Master League in Pokemon GO that allows Mega Evolutions. With the best moveset for Mega Heracross equipped, the creature has excellent matchups into the meta.

In the 0-0 shields it wins 38 out of 56 matchups, with impressive wins against Yveltal, Zekrom, Dialga, Palkia, and regular Kyogre. In 1-1 shields it wins 34 out of 56 matchups turning around unfavorable matchups such as Zacian Hero, Therian Forme Landorus, Primal Groudon, and Mega Diancie. When in 2-2 shield matchups, it wins against 33 out of 56 opponents, including Mega Blaziken and Mega Charizard X.

Overall these results are impressive for a Bug- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster, considering this is a suboptimal defensive typing.

Is Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO good in PvE?

With the arrival of Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO, it takes over Mega Pinsir and Mega Blaziken to become the best Bug-type and Fighting-type attacker, respectively.

With Bug Bite and X-Scissor as its moveset, Mega Pinsir deals 17.78 DPS and has a 540.2 TDO in neutral situations. Compared to that, Mega Heracross deals 18.00 DPS for 609.5 TDO with Struggle Bug and Megahorn. As long as you are considering neutral damage, replacing Struggle Bug with Counter takes the DPS to 20.83 and TDO to 705.15.

As a Fighting-type attacker, Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO (with Counter and Close Combat) deals 19.97 DPS for 676.1 TDO in neutral situations. In comparison, Mega Blaziken has a higher DPS output of 20.76 but a much lower TDO of 540.5.

Is Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO worth it?

You should definitely farm Mega Heracross Candy and Candy XL while it is around in Pokemon GO Mega Raids between April 13 and 25, 2024, as the creature is extremely strong in both PvP and PvE situations.

