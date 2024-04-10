Pokemon GO Heracross: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Heracross' best moveset and counters would be of interest to players wishing to use this Bug from the Johto region in battle. The critter was released alongside the main release of the Gen II Pokemon. Its Mega Evolution debuts in Niantic's mobile game on April 12, 2024. The critter can be obtained via wild encounters, raids, Eggs, or research tasks, depending on the event.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Heracross' best moveset and counters.

Pokemon GO Heracross and Mega Heracross best moveset

Heracross in the anime (Image via TPC)

Heracross' moveset differs slightly based on the format of PvP you use it in or whether you wish to employ it as a Bug- or Fighting-type attacker. Here's a detailed breakdown:

Pokemon GO Heracross best PvP moveset

Great and Master League

Fast Attack: Counter

Charged Attacks: Rock Blast and Close Combat

Ultra League

Fast Attack: Counter

Charged Attacks: Rock Blast and Megahorn

Pokemon GO Heracross best PvE moveset

Note: These movesets also apply to Mega Heracross.

Fighting-type attacker

Fast Attack: Counter

Charged Attacks: Close Combat

Bug-type attacker

Fast Attack: Struggle Bug

Charged Attacks: Megahorn

Mixed attacker

Fast Attack: Counter

Charged Attacks: Megahorn

Are Heracross and Mega Heracross good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Heracross in PvP

Heracross is a niche pick in Pokemon GO Battle League. It has some play in specialty formats like Jungle Cup but remains absent from most open Great League or Ultra League matches.

Bug and Fighting also form a mediocre defensive typing, giving Heracross five resistances and four weaknesses. In terms of the latter, the Single Horn Pokemon is doubly weak to Flying-type attacks, which are highly common in GBL.

Heracross in PvE

Heracross, especially when Mega Evolved, is an extremely strong offensive pick in Pokemon GO PvE. Even in neutral situations, it can dish out absurd amounts of damage. In fact, Mega Heracross is set to become the most powerful among both Fighting- and Bug-type raid and Gym attackers in Niantic's mobile game.

Pokemon GO Heracross and Mega Heracross: All moves and stats

Mega Heracross in the anime (Image via TPC)

Fast Attacks

Counter

Struggle Bug

Charged Attacks

Close Combat

Earthquake

Megahorn

Rockblast

Base Stats

Attack: 234 (Mega - 334)

Defense: 179 (Mega - 223)

Stamina: 190 (Mega - 190)

Max CP: 3,506 (Mega - 5,443)

Pokemon GO Heracross and Mega Heracross: Strengths and weaknesses

Being a Bug- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster, Heracross (and its Mega Evolution) resists the following types of Attacks:

Bug (62.5%)

Dark (62.5%)

Fighting (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

Ground (62.5%)

Heracross is weak to the following elemental types:

Fairy (160%)

Fire (160%)

Psychic (160%)

Flying (256%)

Heracross can hit the following types for super effective damage with its STAB moves:

Dark

Rock

Steel

Ice

Normal

Grass

Psychic

Best counters to Heracross in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Talonflame, Azumarill, Annihilape, Charjabug, Shadow Dragonair

Ultra League counters: Cresselia, Talonflame, Jellicent, Altered Forme Giratina, Poliwrath

Master League counters: Mewtwo, Dragonite, Origin Forme Giratina, Therian Forme Landorus, Kyogre

PvE counters:

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Shadow or regular Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

