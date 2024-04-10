Pokemon GO Heracross: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Heracross' best moveset and counters would be of interest to players wishing to use this Bug from the Johto region in battle. The critter was released alongside the main release of the Gen II Pokemon. Its Mega Evolution debuts in Niantic's mobile game on April 12, 2024. The critter can be obtained via wild encounters, raids, Eggs, or research tasks, depending on the event.
This article will tell you everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Heracross' best moveset and counters.
Pokemon GO Heracross and Mega Heracross best moveset
Heracross' moveset differs slightly based on the format of PvP you use it in or whether you wish to employ it as a Bug- or Fighting-type attacker. Here's a detailed breakdown:
Pokemon GO Heracross best PvP moveset
Great and Master League
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attacks: Rock Blast and Close Combat
Ultra League
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attacks: Rock Blast and Megahorn
Pokemon GO Heracross best PvE moveset
Note: These movesets also apply to Mega Heracross.
Fighting-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attacks: Close Combat
Bug-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Struggle Bug
- Charged Attacks: Megahorn
Mixed attacker
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attacks: Megahorn
Are Heracross and Mega Heracross good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Heracross in PvP
Heracross is a niche pick in Pokemon GO Battle League. It has some play in specialty formats like Jungle Cup but remains absent from most open Great League or Ultra League matches.
Bug and Fighting also form a mediocre defensive typing, giving Heracross five resistances and four weaknesses. In terms of the latter, the Single Horn Pokemon is doubly weak to Flying-type attacks, which are highly common in GBL.
Heracross in PvE
Heracross, especially when Mega Evolved, is an extremely strong offensive pick in Pokemon GO PvE. Even in neutral situations, it can dish out absurd amounts of damage. In fact, Mega Heracross is set to become the most powerful among both Fighting- and Bug-type raid and Gym attackers in Niantic's mobile game.
Pokemon GO Heracross and Mega Heracross: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Counter
- Struggle Bug
Charged Attacks
- Close Combat
- Earthquake
- Megahorn
- Rockblast
Base Stats
- Attack: 234 (Mega - 334)
- Defense: 179 (Mega - 223)
- Stamina: 190 (Mega - 190)
- Max CP: 3,506 (Mega - 5,443)
Pokemon GO Heracross and Mega Heracross: Strengths and weaknesses
Being a Bug- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster, Heracross (and its Mega Evolution) resists the following types of Attacks:
- Bug (62.5%)
- Dark (62.5%)
- Fighting (62.5%)
- Grass (62.5%)
- Ground (62.5%)
Heracross is weak to the following elemental types:
- Fairy (160%)
- Fire (160%)
- Psychic (160%)
- Flying (256%)
Heracross can hit the following types for super effective damage with its STAB moves:
- Dark
- Rock
- Steel
- Ice
- Normal
- Grass
- Psychic
Best counters to Heracross in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Talonflame, Azumarill, Annihilape, Charjabug, Shadow Dragonair
Ultra League counters: Cresselia, Talonflame, Jellicent, Altered Forme Giratina, Poliwrath
Master League counters: Mewtwo, Dragonite, Origin Forme Giratina, Therian Forme Landorus, Kyogre
PvE counters:
- Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack
- Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
- Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough
- Shadow or regular Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
- Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
