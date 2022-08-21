Mega Ampharos Raid weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

Trainers need to know what the best way to defeat Mega Ampharos in Pokemon GO Raids is. When Mega Ampharos is in the Raid rotation, players should battle it with several other trainers. It is extremely powerful and will require some of the best Pokemon a player has available to beat it.

It is important to utilize Pokemon that can deal supereffective damage against Mega Ampharos. Moreover, players also need to learn about its weaknesses.

Mega Ampharos has four weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Players can battle Mega Ampharos in Pokemon GO Raids (Image via Niantic)

Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO occurs when a trainer has enough Mega Energy for a specific Pokemon. They can use it to Mega Evolve the creature into an even more powerful specimen. This often comes with stronger moves and a different typing. When it comes to Mega Ampharos, it receives a second typing.

Normally, Ampharos is a pure Electric-type. In its Mega Evolved form, however, it becomes an Electric/Dragon-type. And although the Pokemon is much more devastating in battle than regular Ampharos, its Mega Evolution gives it three additional weaknesses: Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type attacks.

The Ground-type weakness is the only one that affects the Pokemon in its typical Ampharos form. The three other vulnerabilities are tacked on to counter the Dragon-typing that comes with its Mega Evolution.

Mega Ampharos counters in Pokemon GO

Garchomp is a formidable counter for Mega Ampharos in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Many more counters become available when Ampharos turns into Mega Ampharos due to its extra weaknesses. Trainers should have no problem finding a partner to take into a Mega Ampharos Raid who will help in dealing supereffective damage.

It is recommended that the Pokemon used in the Raid is the same type as the attacks it will use. This way, it can receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and deal boosted supereffective damage.

Here are some great Pokemon and their movesets to counter Mega Ampharos in Pokemon GO:

Landorus (Therian Form) : Mud Shot as the Fast Attack and Earthquake as the Charged Attack.

: Mud Shot as the Fast Attack and Earthquake as the Charged Attack. Dragonite : Dragon Tail as the Fast Attack and Draco Meteor as the Charged Attack.

: Dragon Tail as the Fast Attack and Draco Meteor as the Charged Attack. Zacian : Snarl as the Fast Attack and Play Rough as the Charged Attack.

: Snarl as the Fast Attack and Play Rough as the Charged Attack. Mamoswine : Power Snow as the Fast Attack and Avalanche as the Charged Attack.

: Power Snow as the Fast Attack and Avalanche as the Charged Attack. Garchomp: Dragon Tail or Mud Shot as the Fast Attack and Outrage or Earth Power as the Charged Attack.

All of these Pokemon have attacks that match at least one of their types that are supereffective against Mega Ampharos. They can all get the job done, but Garchomp may be the best choice.

Garchomp is a Dragon/Ground-type so it won't be damaged by Mega Ampharos' Electric-type attacks. This gives it a STAB for any set of Fast and Charged Attacks, dealing maximum damage to Mega Ampharos in Raids.

Players just need to be sure they don't go in with any Water or Flying-types. These will be taken out by Mega Ampharos with ease, leaving the trainer scratching their head, wondering what to do next.

