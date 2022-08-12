Mega Scizor in Pokemon GO Raid guide: Counters and more

Players should get their bug-catching gear ready as the much-awaited Mega Scizor makes its grand debut in Mega Raids of Pokemon GO. The return of the Bug Out! event brings lots of new surprises in which a major attraction has to be this Bug and Steel-type Pokemon.

Trainers will have a chance to participate in these Mega Raids starting from August 10 at 10 am to August 16 at 8 pm local time.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Mega Scizor will appear in Mega Raids during the Bug Out! Event happening from August 10 at 10 a.m. to August 16 at 8 p.m. local time.



Swarm together with your fellow Trainers and challenge Mega Scizor!



pokemongolive.com/post/bug-out-r…



#SeasonOfGO Mega Scizor will appear in Mega Raids during the Bug Out! Event happening from August 10 at 10 a.m. to August 16 at 8 p.m. local time.Swarm together with your fellow Trainers and challenge Mega Scizor! ✂️ Mega Scizor will appear in Mega Raids during the Bug Out! Event happening from August 10 at 10 a.m. to August 16 at 8 p.m. local time.Swarm together with your fellow Trainers and challenge Mega Scizor!pokemongolive.com/post/bug-out-r…#SeasonOfGO https://t.co/MFz64Jajuk

Over the years, Scyther and its evolved form, Scizor, have been fan favorites, so having this powerful Pokemon in a team will not only add to users' collection, but they can also encounter a shiny version of it.

The odds of encountering a shiny in Mega Raids are 1/60, the same for any mega shiny.

However, fighting them and collecting mega energy might not be as easy as catching a bug. Mega Scizor is not only good against a wide range of Pokemon but also packs a punch, literally.

If gamers plan to take it on in a battle, this is their guide to which counters they should have in their teams.

Weakness and best counters of Mega Scizor in Pokemon GO

Even though Mega Scizor is a powerful opponent, which is resistant against lots of types, it also has a weakness. For being a Bug and Steel-type, it is only weak to Fire. Its 2x vulnerability to this type is something to be taken advantage of.

Mega Scizor in the anime (Image via The Pokemon company)

Here are a few Fire-type Pokemon with preferred movesets in the game that will give users the upper hand against Mega Scizor:

Mega:

Mega Charizard X/Y – Fire Spin as the Fast Attack, followed by Blast Burn as Charged Attack.

Mega Houndoom – Fire Fang as the Fast Attack, followed by Flamethrower as Charged Attack.

Legendary:

Reshiram – Fire Fang as the Fast Attack, followed by Overheat as Charged Attack.

Moltres – Fire Spin as the Fast Attack, followed by Overheat as Charged Attack.

Entei - Fire Fang as the Fast Attack, followed by Overheat as Charged Attack.

Heatran – Fire Spin as the Fast Attack, followed by Flamethrower as Charged Attack.

Ho-Oh – Incinerate as the Fast Attack, followed by Sacred Fire as Charged Attack.

Others:

Chandelure - Fire Spin as the Fast Attack, followed by Overheat as Charged Attack.

Darmanitan (Fire-type) - Fire Fang as the Fast Attack, followed by Overheat as Charged Attack.

Blaziken - Fire Spin as the Fast Attack, followed by Blast Burn as Charged Attack.

Emboar – Ember as the Fast Attack, followed by Blast Burn as Charged Attack.

Magmortar – Fire Spin as the Fast Attack, followed by Fire Punch as Charged Attack.

Blast Burn is a legacy move only obtainable via Events or Community Days or by using an Elite TM. With the right counters in the team, trainers will have an advantage in the fight against Mega Scizor. However, it is advised to have a group of team people with the counters to make it an efficient battle.

If readers are looking for a good mega to add to their collection, or if they are excited to obtain a shiny, Mega Scizor is for them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer