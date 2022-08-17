Mega Slowbro raid weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

Niantic recently announced the next series of Raid Bosses to come to Pokemon GO. To celebrate the 2022 World Championships, a new event will hit the servers, bringing in new bosses for players to challenge.

One of the Raid Bosses that players can choose to face off against is Mega Slowbro. Introduced in the back half of the sixth generation, the Pokemon has always been one of the more goofy designs among Mega Evolutions.

With its trademark Shellder consuming it almost entirely, Mega Slowbro has become one of the best defensive Mega Evolutions in the franchise.

However, Pokemon GO trainers looking to challenge this lovable dope of a Pokemon may need a few pointers. Luckily, there is a lot of information regarding this boss, so building a great team and strategy to use against it is relatively easy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Mega Slowbro has five elemental weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Official artwork used to announce Mega Slowbro's debut in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Mega Slowbro keeps its iconic Water and Psychic typing in Pokemon GO. While not an inherently defensive typing, it still provides the creature with slightly more resistances than weaknesses. None of its types double up on weaknesses, which means there is no type of attack that can carve a hole through its newfound shell.

Mega Slowbro is weak to Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass-type moves. Its most exploitable weakness is arguably Dark-type attacks. This is because it lacks any sort of coverage to hit any Dark-type Pokemon super-effectively. Grass-type attacks are a close second. However, players using these attacks should be cautious of Mega Slowbro's Ice Beam.

Since Mega Slowbro only has Water, Psychic, and Ice-type attacks in Pokemon GO, players can begin to construct their defenses around these types.

While Tentacruel is typically a great tank for taking Ice and Water-type damage, players should make sure Mega Slowbro lacks Psychic-type attacks before using it.

Weavile's Dark typing, paired with its resistance to Ice Beam, makes it a great generalist choice for an offensive pick. However, Weavile is quite frail, so players who want to use it should try to do so in the beginning (to lay down solid damage) or at the end (to quickly finish the fight).

For consistent damage, players may find it worthwhile to use some of the new Ultra Beasts. Pheromosa and Xurkitree both have a type advantage over Mega Slowbro in Pokemon GO. Considering their excellent offensive stats, players will have a team capable of carrying their Raid Group in terms of damage output.

Overall, Mega Slowbro is one of Pokemon GO's most bulky Pokemon. Its high defense can make many players nervous about whether or not they can deal enough damage to take it down. However, like every other raid in the mobile game, there is strength in numbers.

Players looking to assemble a Raid Group will have the best luck doing so on local social media pages. They can also look for Raid Groups around the world, thanks to the Remote Raid Pass item. As a recommendation, a group of five or six should be enough to take down Mega Slowbro.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh