Meganium best PvP moveset and build guide in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Thanks to the 7-Star Tera Raid Battle featuring Meganium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, many players are looking into the Pocket Monster to see if it has any real use in the game's competitive Ranked Battle scene. To understand a creature's battling prowess in the franchise, trainers need to know some background information on it.

Meganium is not known to be very popular in the competitive scene, but this could be because no one has given it a fair chance since it came back in The Indigo Disk. Since other Starter Pokemon like Torterra, Empoleon, and Feraligatr all got new chances to shine in the new generation, this could be Meganium's big break.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about Meganium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP

Meganium is still not very good, but it could pair well with some creatures on a sun team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meganium is a pure Grass-type creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, meaning it has weaknesses to Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, and Bug-type attacks. This is a lot of weaknesses for a Pocket Monster with a defensively-oriented stat spread.

Meganium's biggest stats are both of its defenses, sitting at 100. All of its other stats are in the low 80s, which is not terrible, but leaves it without a clear purpose or role other than "defense".

Since Meganium is not particularly good in terms of offense, players should aim for one with the hidden ability, Leaf Guard, instead of running the standard Overgrow. Leaf Guard prevents the creature from being afflicted with any status ailment while it is in sunny weather. As such, it will pair best on a sun team.

Meganium is not very useful on its own, so using it in single battles is ill-advised. Players should run it as a supporting defensive lead in double battles if they truly wish to use it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's competitive scene. It will pair best with Torkoal, who can set up sun for free, thanks to its Drought ability.

Best build for Meganium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP

Meganium can be a very helpful set-up monster for establishing early Reflects or Light Screens (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here is a good build for a supporting Meganium that works for sun teams:

Tera Type: Dragon or Ghost

EVs: 252 Defense, 252 Special Defense, 4 HP

Ability: Leaf Guard

Held item: Light Clay

Moves: Reflect, Light Screen, Knock Off, Charm

This build primarily focuses on walling off metagame physical attackers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, like Urshifu and Iron Hands. Opening the battle with a screen appropriate for the creatures the opponent has on the field, Meganium's job is to make sure the enemy team does as little damage as possible.

Light Clay helps Meganium's screens stay on the field longer. When paired with Charm to lower the opponent's attack stats, Meganium's trainer could very well force the opponent to switch out their main damage-dealer.

Players should be aware that Charm's attack debuff has no effect on Urshifu's Wicked Blow or Surging Strikes since they always result in critical hits.