Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Psychic Meganium 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest 7-star Tera Raid features Meganium, the fully-evolved Grass-type starter from the Johto region. Compared to most 7-star Tera Raid bosses, Meganium is pretty tanky and can improve its defenses even further, making it a difficult opponent to take down. Regardless, this Terastallized Psychic-type Meganium is beatable with the right counters exploiting its weaknesses.

By focusing on the right held items, EV training, movesets, natures, and abilities, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Meganium raid should be a manageable one to win. This Meganium may have some incredible defenses, but the right builds can knock down its walls and make this boss give up its rewards.

Psychic Meganium's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids

Meganium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Blueberry Pokedex. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tera Type: Psychic

Psychic Ability: Leaf Guard

Leaf Guard IVs: 31 IVs in all stats

31 IVs in all stats Usable Moves: Seed Bomb, Zen Headbutt, Body Press, Curse, Reflect, Light Screen, Bulldoze

In this Tera Raid, Meganium will be Terastallized as a Psychic-type Pokemon instead of having its usual Grass typing. Due to this change, it will be weak to the following attack types:

Bug

Dark

Ghost

Additionally, as a Psychic-type Tera Raid boss, Meganium will resist the following attack types:

Fighting

Psychic

Best counters to Psychic Meganium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids

The right Skeledirge build can counter Meganium Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best counters for Meganium raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will ideally be able to lower its defenses, deal super effective damage to it, and circumvent Meganium's Curse move while keeping their HP topped off.

Fortunately, the right raiding builds can account for all these factors, and the raid should be particularly simple if fellow players use similar builds.

Trainers can give the following builds a shot to counter Meganium 7-star raids:

Pokemon Ability Tera Type Nature Moveset Held Item EV Points Skeledirge

Unaware

Ghost

Modest

Torch Song, Shadow Ball, Hex, Slack Off

Shell Bell

252 Sp. Atk, 252 Def, 4 HP

Gholdengo

Good as Gold

Ghost

Modest

Metal Sound, Shadow Ball, Hex, Nasty Plot

Shell Bell

252 Sp. Atk, 252 Def, 4 HP

Malamar

Contrary

Dark

Adamant

Skill Swap, Reflect, Night Slash, Protect

Metronome

252 Atk, 252 Def, 4 HP



How to defeat Psychic Meganium's 7-star Tera raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Malamar is a surprising counter to Meganium raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Below, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can find the approximate strategies to achieve victory in Meganium raids with the builds outlined above:

Skeledirge - Utilize Torch Song to build your Tera Orb charge and Shadow Ball to lower Meganium's Sp. Def stat to make it more vulnerable to special attacks. Hex can be used to deal devastating damage when Meganium is afflicted with a status effect, and Slack Off can be used in tandem with Shell Bell to heal Skeledirge when needed. The Unaware ability will keep Skeledirge on the offensive by ignoring Meganium's stat changes. Terastallize into a Ghost-type as soon as possible to increase damage output and avoid Meganium's Earthquake mood if it has it available.

- Utilize Torch Song to build your Tera Orb charge and Shadow Ball to lower Meganium's Sp. Def stat to make it more vulnerable to special attacks. Hex can be used to deal devastating damage when Meganium is afflicted with a status effect, and Slack Off can be used in tandem with Shell Bell to heal Skeledirge when needed. The Unaware ability will keep Skeledirge on the offensive by ignoring Meganium's stat changes. Terastallize into a Ghost-type as soon as possible to increase damage output and avoid Meganium's Earthquake mood if it has it available. Gholdengo - Good as Gold keeps Gholdengo safe from stat changes while using Metal Sound to lower Meganium's Sp. Def before pelting it with Shadow Ball and Hex when appropriate. Nasty Plot is used to boost Gholdengo's Sp. Attack stat and vastly increase its damage output with each use. Shell Bell in Pokemon is used again to heal. Terastallizing into a Ghost-type only increases Gholdengo's damage further.

- Good as Gold keeps Gholdengo safe from stat changes while using Metal Sound to lower Meganium's Sp. Def before pelting it with Shadow Ball and Hex when appropriate. Nasty Plot is used to boost Gholdengo's Sp. Attack stat and vastly increase its damage output with each use. Shell Bell in Pokemon is used again to heal. Terastallizing into a Ghost-type only increases Gholdengo's damage further. Malamar - Skill Swap is used at the outset to give Meganium the Contrary ability, making it lose defensive stats any time it attempts to boost them. Reflect is used to help protect Malamar from Meganium's physical attacks, and Protect can help nullify egregious attacks as well. The main damage dealing will be done through spamming Night Slash, which will deal super effective damage and increase in power thanks to the Metronome item. Be sure to use Cheers wisely to ensure Malamar stays healthy since it won't have Shell Bell.

As previously mentioned, this Psychic Meganium raid boss is pretty durable, so this fight may be a protracted one. However, if raiders stick to their counters and use the right moves for the situation, Meganium will eventually fall.

