Mimikyu is not yet available in Pokemon GO

Introduced in Pokemon's Generation VII in Pokemon Sun & Moon, Mimikyu is suspiciously absent from Pokemon GO compared to other Alola-natives.

A Fairy/Ghost-type Pokemon attempting to mimic the appearance of Pikachu, Mimikyu currently possesses no evolutions. However, it can change in appearance to a "Busted" form when it is hit by an attack.

This causes the top of the Pokemon's disguise to slump to one side, making it abundantly clear that the real Pokemon is underneath its Pikachu-esque facade.

Despite many Alolan Pokemon making their way to Pokemon GO, Mimikyu has yet to be alluded to or included in any way. This has confused some trainers as to why it has been omitted.

Pokemon GO: Why hasn't Mimikyu been added to the game?

Mimikyu using Shadow Claw in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While several Alolan Pokemon have made their way to Pokemon GO, Mimikyu has been left out so far. Why is this the case?

The short answer is that there could be many reasons why the Disguise Pokemon has yet to be implemented in the popular mobile title. Niantic may not have immediate plans for it, or it may be held back until the right moment to be released.

Typically, this means that the Pokemon will be released during an event where it fits the theme as a whole.

As a Fairy/Ghost-type Pokemon originally from Alola, this means that Mimikyu may be included along with an Alola region-themed event or one focused on either Fairy or Ghost-type Pokemon. Due to its eerie appearance, it may stand to reason that this particular Pokemon is geared more for a Ghost-type Pokemon event rather than one centered around Fairy-types.

Regardless, all options are likely on the table.

It's also possible that Pokemon GO's dev team at Niantic hasn't yet decided what to do with the Disguise Pokemon. With so many Pokemon present in the franchise, many of who have yet to be included in the mobile title, Niantic may not have immediate plans prepared.

Also Read Article Continues below

As the company has been tied up with the current Lunar New Year event and the ongoing Season of Heritage, Mimikyu's debut may not fit nicely into the existing content schedule. For the time being, players will need to wait and keep an eye on Niantic's official Pokemon GO blog, where most of their announcements regarding content releases are made.

Edited by Ravi Iyer