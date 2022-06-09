New cards for the upcoming Pokemon TCG have been revealed

In a grand collaboration, The Pokemon Company's popular Pokemon TCG is crossing over with its most popular mobile title in Pokemon GO. This has emerged as part of the upcoming Pokemon GO TCG set, and The Pokemon Company is now revealing new card additions.

The first set of products in Pokemon TCG's GO line will be released on July 1, 2022. To that end, plenty of cards have been rolling in on Pokemon's official site to hype players for the new set. Many of these cards feature real-world-inspired art, which isn't often seen in other Pokemon TCG sets.

Pokemon TCG: New cards from the Pokemon GO set revealed

The official release announcement for the collaboration via Niantic (Image via Niantic/The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Company has released new cards for Pokemon GO TCG in a slow drip fashion leading up to the launch date. Regardless, players certainly haven't been complaining and are already ranking for new cards as they are previewed. Others have already begun formulating deck ideas and synergies well before the GO set's release.

Furthermore, the upcoming Pokemon GO crossover event taking place between June 16 and June 30, 2022, will provide a plethora of new cards to check out. Players can find a breakdown of some of these new Pokemon TCG cards below.

Mewtwo V

Mewtwo V's new alternate art in the Pokemon GO set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Pokemon GO trainers enjoy the crossover event, they'll have multiple opportunities to battle Mewtwo as a 5-star raid boss. The new Mewtwo V card has already been revealed, but its new art variant is entirely new.

Mewtwo descends from a tall building, possibly a Pokestop, signaling it may be ready to challenge Pokemon GO trainers to combat. Much like its variants in the set, this version of Mewtwo V retains Super Psy Bolt and Transfer Break as its primary moves in this Pokemon TCG expansion.

Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur

Ivysaur's new card art via the Pokemon GO expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As one might expect, the Pokemon TCG is getting the Pokemon GO variants of Kanto's Starter Pokemon. The artwork is considerably dynamic and colorful, and Ivysaur, in particular, is seen roaming around a Pokestop with a lure module attached.

From Bulbasaur to Venusaur, each Pokemon is well-equipped with considerable moves like Razor Leaf and Solar Beam. Ivysaur also possesses Summoning Aroma, allowing players to draw up to two Pokemon from their deck and place them in their hand.

Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard

Charmander's new art alongside Squirtle and Bulbasaur (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Continuing the trend of Pokemon GO starters in the Pokemon TCG, Charmander's evolutionary line arrives as well.

Charmander possesses an energy search move known as Tail on Fire, while Charmeleon steps things up with Scratch and Flamethrower. Charizard naturally rounds out as the most powerful of the bunch, sporting Flare Blitz and the ability Burn Brightly, doubling the energy attached to it.

Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise

Blastoise's original rendering in Pokemon Blue (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To avoid leaving the Water-type starters out, Squirtle's evolutionary line will also be featured in the upcoming Pokemon GO set in the Pokemon TCG.

Squirtle and Wartortle sport the move Water Gun, while Wartortle and Blastoise also feature the powerful Hydro Pump. Blastoise's ability in the Pokemon GO set is Vitality Spring, which allows players to skip combat on their turn to equip six assorted energy cards to Blastoise, giving it plenty of ammunition to unleash Hydro Pump at its highest possible attack strength.

Radiant Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise

Radiant Venusaur's card art (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whether players are enjoying Pokemon GO or the Pokemon TCG, Shiny Pokemon are a big draw. This upcoming expansion accentuates that with Radiant Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. The art of these cards takes the likeness of the respective starters' Shiny forms.

Charizard possesses a red and black coloration, with Venusaur's flower taking on a golden hue and Blastoise possessing a green shell. These cards are so powerful that only one Radiant card can exist per deck, so players will want to choose wisely depending on their deck.

