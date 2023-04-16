The Pokemon Unite community is shocked and saddened by the passing of Brazilian streamer and esports caster Clarity Clarice. Aged 24, Clarity was a Portuguese-language caster and streamer for the Majin Pokemon Unite esports team. She cast esports matches for the BR Unite Championship Series and streamed a variety of Nintendo Switch and PC games on her Twitch channel.

In the days leading up to her passing, she had notified fans on Twitter about an illness that had left her bedridden. Fans and friends on Twitter expressed their condolences to those who knew Clarity.

GT🦩 @GametubeI , passed away. R.I.P Pokemon UNITE esports caster, Clarity Clarice, passed away. R.I.P Pokemon UNITE esports caster, Clarity Clarice 🇧🇷, passed away. R.I.P 🙏

On April 15, it was announced on Twitter that Brazilian streamer and Pokemon Unite esports caster Clarity Clarice had passed away at the age of 24. She was known for streaming the game on her Twitch channel as well as providing live commentary on competitive matches for Majin, a Brazilian esports team, and the BR Unite Championship Series.

She played a variety of games outside of Pokemon Unite on her Twitch channel, including various indie Nintendo Switch titles as well as PC games like Starcraft II.

Clarity had recently fallen ill, as she alerted fans on Twitter that she was dealing with an unnamed illness. The caster said that she had been running a high fever for multiple days and was left bed-ridden due to illness.

Quote translated from Portuguese:

"I can't take the pain of existing anymore. I just want to wake up healthy and without any pain."

Friends and fans of the streamer were saddened by the news of Clarity Clarice's passing, sharing their memories of her on social media.

Brazilian esports organization True Esports offered condolences on social media. Clarity was previously affiliated with True Esports before joining Majin.

Quote translated from Portuguese:

"There's not much to say, we're all destroyed. Clarity Clarice was one of the most special people that passed through True Esports. She was a friend, sister, professional, absurdly affectionate with everyone, so all we have to say is a big thank you."

The Pokemon Unite esports scene is certainly reeling from the loss of Clarity. May she rest in peace.

