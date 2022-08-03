Can you catch a shiny Palkia in Pokemon GO?

Shiny versions of Pokemon are some of the rarest creatures to find in Pokemon GO and trainers are wondering if Palkia has its variant available.

Niantic often holds a shiny form of a Pokemon for special events, but other times, they simply introduce the shiny variation at the same time a Pokemon makes its debut in Pokemon GO.

With that being said, Palkia has been in the mobile game for a while and is returning to the Raid rotation. Trainers will be happy to hear that its shiny form remains and can be caught in its Raids.

Palkia can be shiny in Pokemon GO

Palkia has returned to the Raid rotation until August 10, 2022, 10.00 am local time for the Hisuian Discoveries event. This coincides with the Hisui region, which later became the Sinnoh region, being further included in the game.

As a Legendary Pokemon in Generation IV, Palkia was added to GO on January 29, 2019 with many other Sinnoh region creatures. Its shiny wasn't available right away, however.

Trainers had to wait well over a year to get a chance at catching a shiny Palkia. The shiny version was introduced during the Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event on August 6, 2021.

Since that point, it has been catchable in its shiny form whenever it has returned to Raids. Players are going to be battling many Palkia in hopes of obtaining the pink-colored version.

Tips for catching a shiny Palkia in Pokemon GO

CRUNCHY_YT_TWITCH @CrunchyTwitch #pokemonGo on a roll today Ok just got my first shiny #Palkia on a roll today Ok just got my first shiny #Palkia #pokemonGo ✨✨ on a roll today https://t.co/6IOkjjg97D

While there's no guaranteed way to catch a shiny Palkia, there are a handful of moves players can make to increase their chances of encountering one and catching it:

Load up on Raid Passes and Remote Raid Passes

Battle in as many Palkia Raids as possible as any one of them could yield a shiny version

Battle in the Raid with several Dragon-type and Fairy-type Pokemon to take advantage of its weaknesses

Join Raids that have lots of other trainers also joining to better the odds of defeating Palkia

When defeated, cross those fingers in hopes of it being the shiny version

Use Razz Berries or Golden Razz Berries during the encounter

Throw a Curveball and try to land a Great or Excellent throw

The main point is doing a ton of Palkia Raids in Pokemon GO. Encountering more Palkia after it has been beaten in a Raid is the only way to boost the chances of it being shiny.

