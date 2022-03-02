Can you catch a shiny Rockruff in Pokemon GO?

Now that the Alola region has come to Pokemon GO, trainers will be able to find shiny Rockruff.

Rockruff was one of the more experimental newcomers when Generation VII was introduced. Its evolution, Lycanroc, has three different forms (Midday, Midnight, and Dusk). This pure Rock-type also gets access to some pretty neat moves (including its exclusive Accelrock).

Alolan Pokemon with shiny available through new event

Along with several other members of the Alola Pokedex, Rockruff is available due to the Welcome to Alola event.

Trainers will also be able to catch its shiny. The only way trainers will find shiny Rockruff is through Tier 1 Raids, although several other Pokemon from Generation VII will be roaming the wild.

Specifically, the Alolan starters (Rowlett, Litten, and Poplio) will have increased spawns in the wild, along with Pikipek and Yungoos. Out of these, only Yungoos will have their shiny available.

Rockruff will be a Tier 1 Raid Boss (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While most of them aren’t from Alola, there will be several other Raid Bosses for this event. They are as follows:

Tier 1: Bellsprout, Snubbull, Phanpy, Electrike, Rockruff

Tier 3: Alolan Raichu, Nidoqueen, Wigglytuff, Alolan Graveler

Tier 5: Tapu Koko

Mega Tier: Mega Venusaur

Tapu Koko is one of the four guardian spirits of Alola. This may hint that the others (Tapu Lele, Tapu Fini, and Tapu Bulu) will also be Tier 5 Raid Bosses somewhere down the line. Legendaries like Lunala, Solgaleo, and Necrozma are also likely candidates for future Tier 5 Bosses from Alola.

Shiny Rockruff has a bluish color, compared to the brown that it usually has. It can evolve into its different forms of Lycanroc with 50 Rockruff Candy depending on the time of day. As of now, though, only the Midday and Midnight forms of Lycanroc are available. Lycanroc Dusk form may be coming later on, as it was released later in the main series games as well.

