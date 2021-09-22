Everything you need to know about the next season of Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite has announced an abundance of new content coming to the game in its next season, which is all set to debut alongside the launch of Pokemon Unite's mobile version.

Nintendo Switch players won't be able to access the game today between 2:00 PM to 12:00 AM (Pacific Time) due to the developers implementing some necessary maintenance to ensure that the new crossplay feature will run smoothly.

This article details everything new arriving to Pokemon Unite in its next season.

Pokemon Unite's next season will implement a variety of new features

Pokemon Unite's next season will begin on September 22 at 12:00 AM (Pacific Time). The most exciting aspect of this season will be the mobile version's release on Android and iOS devices. However, there will also be a plethora of other Pocket Monster content headed players' way in the new update.

Pokemon Unite players can expect to experience the following when the new season arrives:

Full crossplay enabled between Nintendo Switch and mobile device players.

State-of-the-art held items never seen before.

Introduction of battle pass #2 with brand new costume items.

Several new languages will be supported.

New Spectator Mode features.

Fresh events will give players the opportunity to get super item enhancers, allowing them to upgrade a held item to grade 30.

While it is yet to be confirmed, Pokemon Unite has been dropping hints that Sylveon and Mamoswine may make their debuts this season.

There are fears in the Pokemon Unite community that crossplay will be a nightmare initially. However, players shouldn't worry too much because the developers are sure to work out the kinks shortly after launch.

With the addition of held items and potentially new characters to use, it's undeniable that players will be forced to shake up their strategies in the upcoming season.

One thing that remains to be seen is whether Pokemon mobile players will be able to compete with Switch gamers who have had a massive headstart in Pokemon Unite.

