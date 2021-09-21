Top 5 Pokemon to buy for mobile Pokemon Unite

The mobile launch date of Pokemon Unite is fast approaching, and there are several Pokemon that players will definitely want to prioritize when they get the game.

Since the console version of Pokemon Unite has been out for a while, players have already become used to the roster and have formed some sort of meta. As with many other games, certain characters have been praised over others for their broken abilities. It also takes a while for free-to-play players to accumulate coins, so they will need to plan who they want to buy beforehand.

Which Pokemon should mobile players use first?

This list won't account for Pokemon that can be acquired for free. Of course, players get access to strong options like Greninja and Cinderace just for playing the game.

5) Cramorant

Cramorant was introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via TiMi Studios)

In a shocking turn of events, one of the most underwhelming Pokemon from Generation VIII has become a fearsome unit in this new MOBA. Cramorant has the capability to deal tons of damage from long range. It also has a great Unite ability that can shred opponents within its large area of effect.

4) Snorlax

Snorlax received a Berry themed Holowear skin (Image via TiMi Studios)

If any players out there like having immortality, this is the Pokemon for them, as Snorlax never seems to get knocked out. It has immense health and can heal up with its abilities.

Speaking of abilities, Snorlax also gets access to one of the more broken moves in Block. It creates a huge shield that can shove opponents into corners. Of course, players can always choose this as their starter, but it’s great to buy if anyone wants a different starter Pokemon.

3) Blastoise

Blastoise is among the Generation 1 starters (Image via TiMi Studios)

This Pokemon is a Defender like Snorlax, but one that can do considerable damage. Blastoise has been tearing up Ranked matches with its deadly combination of Water Spout and Rapid Spin.

Water Spout slows opponents while Rapid Spin allows Blastoise to roll around enemies, using powerful basic attacks and being immune to crowd control at the same time.

2) Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff recieve the Fairy typing in Generation VI (Image via TiMi Studios)

Players of the main series games may remember this Pokemon for using Sing and putting opponents to sleep. Well, it does the same thing in Pokemon GO. Wigglytuff’s Sing creates a bubble that will lull opponents to sleep if they stay within its range. Wigglytuff can use Pound on them until a teammate comes in and, in all likelihood, picks up an easy kill.

1) Lucario

This Pokemon is all kinds of broken. Not only does Lucario have a ridiculous damage output, but its moves are all crazy dashes that make him almost impossible to target.

On top of that, Lucario’s passive gives it a shield once it reaches low health. Any player who wants a strong attacker that can carry a team should buy Lucario the first chance.

Also Read

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi