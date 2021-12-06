How to evolve Magneton into Magnezone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Evolving Magneton into Magnezone actually became much simpler in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

One of the many innovations the Generation IV remakes brought to Pokemon was the evolution through leveling up by certain landmarks. Players might be familiar with this if they had to evolve Eevee into Leafeon by the mossy rock or Glaceon by the icy rock. Magneton’s evolution is similar, but there is also a second option in the Generation IV remakes.

Both methods to evolve Electric and Steel Pokemon

There are two ways that players can evolve Magneton into Magnezone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: they can level it up in Mount Coronet or give Magneton a Thunderstone.

Leveling Magneton up in Mount Coronet is the traditional method; this is how players got Magnezone in the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. It can be annoying, though, considering most of the wild Pokemon there are considerably underleveled.

One way around this issue is through using a Rare Candy. If a player feeds a Rare Candy to Magneton while standing in Mount Coronet, it will evolve into Magnezone.

Using a Thunderstone is a new method introduced in these remakes. Finding a Thunderstone in the Sinnoh region isn’t too hard, but it’s located close to the end of the game.

The Thunderstone is in Sunnyshore City, which is home to the last Gym leader in the game. Players will get here after they stop Cyrus at Spear Pillar and get to battle whichever legendary Dragon is in their game.

The Thunderstone is found above the Lighthouse in Sunnyshore City (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Sunnyshore City, a staircase leads to a series of overhead hallways. Players will have to walk up these stairs and head all the way to the right.

They should end up looking at two houses. A sailor will be there looking at a rock (that suspiciously looks like Snorlax). From here, players can walk down the steps and pick up the Thunderstone on the left.

Now, if any trainer wants a Magnezone and doesn’t even have Magneton yet, they’re going to need to look for a Magnemite. This Pokemon can either be found through a swarm by Fuego Ironworks or through the Underground.

Magnemite likes to hang out in the colder areas of the Underground like Glacial Cavern and Icy Cave. It can also be found in Spacious Cave, which players get access to much earlier. At level 30, Magnemite will evolve into Magneton.

