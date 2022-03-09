How to evolve Yungoos in Pokemon GO

Yungshoos will be yet another member of the Alolan Pokedex with a special evolution method in Pokemon GO.

As per usual, the phone app usually tries to match evolution methods with their counterparts in the main series games. With Pokemon like Yungshoos and Rockruff around, though, there will be plenty of odd evolutions during the Season of Alola. Players should definitely read up before they catch one of these and try to evolve it.

Special evolution method for Alolan Pokemon

Thankfully, while it is certainly a unique evolution, it won’t be difficult to pull off. To evolve Yungshoos into Gumshoos, trainers simply need to feed it 50 candies during the daytime.

This just about lines up perfectly with its evolution in the Alola region. In Generation VII, Yungshoos needed to reach level 20 during the daytime to evolve into Gumshoos.

Of course, it was a little more complicated in the 3DS games themselves. Sun and Moon featured a very interesting mechanic where they flipped each other’s day and night cycles. While the Sun version featured a normal day-night cycle, its counterpart had it reversed to where it would be nighttime while it was day-in-real time.

Yungshoos can be found early on in the Alola region (Image via Game Freak)

This won’t be an issue on the phone app, though. All trainers need to do is wait for daylight in local time and give Yungoos the candy. They will then get a full-fledged Gumshoos.

This isn’t even the only inhabitant of Alola that needs to wait for daylight to evolve. Trainers will need to wait for daytime if they want to evolve Rockruff (who is currently a Tier 1 Raid boss) into Lycanroc Midday.

Now, as great as it is to see the Alola region getting representation, trainers should temper their expectations when it comes to Gumshoos. It isn’t too strong, and it will be pretty irrelevant when it comes to Raids and PvP. Regardless of its performance, though, many trainers will certainly be out trying to catch all of the Alolan Pokemon.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul