How to find Heatran in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Heatran will likely be one of the Legendaries trainers will have their eyes on when playing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

While all of the Legendary Pokemon in the Sinnoh region are incredibly powerful, Heatran has some particular advantages that make it stand out. It has an excellent type combination of Fire and Steel, although it’s incredibly weak to Ground-type Pokemon.

Heatran also gets access to just about every great Fire move in the game (Lava Plume, Magma Storm, etc.).

Legendary Pokemon found in post-game

Heatran is located in Stark Mountain, which is stuffed at the top right corner of the Sinnoh region. Gamers won’t get access to it until they beat the Elite Four and gain the National Dex.

After beating the Elite Four, users gain admittance to an island above the Pokemon League, home to Fight Area. To get to Stark Mountain, they will want to start from here and work their way up through Route 225.

This route has tons of trainers and items, so it might take a little while to get through. Once players reach the top, though, they should find themselves in the Survival Area.

There is a house right by the entrance of the Survival Area. They are going to want to remember this for later. Also, it’s a good idea to visit the PokeCenter to the right of this house so that trainers can Fly there later.

From there, they should head east, taking them through Route 226, and Route 227 will be above it. Wake and the rival should be at the top of the route. Heading north from there will finally lead players into Stark Mountain.

Stark Mountain is found north of Route 227 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the entrance to Stark Mountain is an annoying rock, but players can use the HM Strength to push it down the stairs. There are several other Strength puzzles in the mountain, but they are much easier to solve.

After going forward a bit, trainers will find Buck. He will go on a buddy mission with the player and keep their Pokemon healthy after battles. Once they reach the end of this room, users will be in Heatran’s lair.

There’s one catch, though; Heatran won’t be in the room. Gamers will need to head back to the Survival Area to grab the Magma Stone and then return to find Heatran.

This is why they should visit the PokeCenter in the Survival Area. The quickest way to head back is to use an Escape Rope to exit Stark Mountain and then Fly to the Survival Area.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

To get the Magma Stone, players just need to visit the house on the left of the PokeCenter. Buck will be inside and will cough up the Magma Stone. After that, users can spam Repels as they get back to Stark Mountain and finally battle Heatran.

Edited by Ravi Iyer