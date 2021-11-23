How to get all of Rotom's forms in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers who catch Rotom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will likely be looking to change its form.

Rotom is one of the most versatile Pokemon in the game. Although its base form has an Electric and Ghost typing, its different forms can swap its Ghost typing for Grass, Water, Fire, Flying or Ice. Changing forms is rather easy in the Generation IV remakes, but finding the room where this can be done may take a bit of hunting.

How can trainers change the type of the Electric and Ghost Pokemon Rotom?

After catching Rotom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, an item called the Secret Key will be dropped. Basically, this key opens the room where players can change their Rotom's form.

Unfortunately, the game doesn’t tell you where this room is, but it isn’t too far away. What players will want to do is head to Eterna City and enter the Team Galactic Building.

Once inside, players should see a wall of bookcases. In the corner is a space just wide enough for a character to fit through. Players are going to want to go to this corner and interact with it to unveil the Secret Door.

Inside this hidden room will be five household appliances. Each appliance corresponds with a specific Rotom form, and interacting with an appliance will change Rotom into that form.

Each appliance corresponds to a different Rotom form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The full list of Rotom forms and the appliance required to change into that form is as follows:

Microwave: Rotom-Heat (gains Fire-type)

Fan: Rotom-Fan (gains Flying-type)

Refridgerator: Rotom-Frost (gains Ice-type)

Washing Machine: Rotom-Wash (gains Water-type)

Lawnmower: Rotom-Mow (gains Grass-type)

Each different Rotom form also gets access to an exclusive move. Rotom-Heat can learn Overheat, Rotom-Fan can learn Air Slash, Rotom-Frost can learn Blizzard, Rotom-Wash can learn Hydro Pump, and Rotom-Mow can learn Leaf Storm.

If trainers need help finding the base form of Rotom, this Pokemon is at the Old Chateau, located in Eterna Forest. However, trainers can only trigger the encounter after beating the Elite Four and gaining the National Pokedex. This is also a night encounter, so players need to wait after 8:00 pm local time.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Once inside, players will want to head to the second floor and head through the middle room. They should be facing a room in front of them. The place where Rotom awaits is the room directly to the left. Inside is a TV, and interacting with it will trigger the Rotom fight.

Edited by Siddharth Satish