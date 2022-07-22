How does Hisui Cup work in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO often adds gimmick leagues to the GO Battle League, with the Husui Cup next in line.
Aside from the typical Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues, the mobile game frequently provides Cups and Leagues with restrictions and limitations and operates differently than others.
The Hisui Cup will take place from July 27 to August 2 during the Hisuian Discoveries event. Pokemon must be at 1500 CP or less, originate from the Hisui region, or have a Pokedex number between 387 and 493.
Explaining Hisui Cup in Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO trainers can only use Pokemon with a CP of 1500 or under. There's no need to worry, as they can obtain some of the most powerful Pokemon in that range.
It will work like the other leagues do in terms of functionality. Trainers will start a set of battles and will be able to select the Hisui Cup, choose the Pokemon for the combat, and fight against another trainer in a 3v3 format.
The major difference from other GO Battle League formats is the Pokemon restrictions in place. Only creatures from the Hisui region originally or within a set Pokedex range can participate.
Here are all of the Pokemon that can battle in the Hisui Cup:
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Internape
- Piplub
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Budew
- Roserade
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Pachirisu
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Cherubi
- Cherrim
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Mismagius
- Honchkrow
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Chingling
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Bonsly
- Mime Jr.
- Happiny
- Chatot
- Spiritomb
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Munchlax
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Carnivine
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Mantyke
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Weavile
- Magnezone
- Lickilicky
- Rhyperior
- Tangrowth
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Togekiss
- Yanmega
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Gallade
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Froslass
- Rotom
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Heatran
- Regigigas
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Phione
- Manaphy
- Darkrai
- Shaymin
- Arceus
Not all of the Pokemon listed above are available in Pokemon GO, but trainers will notice how these are from the Sinnoh region. The Hisui region is the ancient location that eventually became Sinnoh.
Pokemon found in Diamond and Pearl, along with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, are on the table for the Hisui Cup. That gives trainers lots of options to make some great teams for battle.