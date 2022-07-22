How does Hisui Cup work in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO often adds gimmick leagues to the GO Battle League, with the Husui Cup next in line.

Aside from the typical Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues, the mobile game frequently provides Cups and Leagues with restrictions and limitations and operates differently than others.

The Hisui Cup will take place from July 27 to August 2 during the Hisuian Discoveries event. Pokemon must be at 1500 CP or less, originate from the Hisui region, or have a Pokedex number between 387 and 493.

Explaining Hisui Cup in Pokemon GO

The Hisui Cup kicks off with the Hisuian Discoveries event (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers can only use Pokemon with a CP of 1500 or under. There's no need to worry, as they can obtain some of the most powerful Pokemon in that range.

It will work like the other leagues do in terms of functionality. Trainers will start a set of battles and will be able to select the Hisui Cup, choose the Pokemon for the combat, and fight against another trainer in a 3v3 format.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Seek out all Pokémon July 27 through August 2 during the Hisuian Discoveries event.



pokemongolive.com/post/hisuian-d…



#SeasonofGO We don’t know how...but more Pokémon first discovered in the #Hisui region will be appearing in Pokémon GO!Seek out all Pokémon July 27 through August 2 during the Hisuian Discoveries event. We don’t know how...but more Pokémon first discovered in the #Hisui region will be appearing in Pokémon GO!Seek out all Pokémon July 27 through August 2 during the Hisuian Discoveries event.👀👉 pokemongolive.com/post/hisuian-d…#SeasonofGO https://t.co/yxz8op9yyz

The major difference from other GO Battle League formats is the Pokemon restrictions in place. Only creatures from the Hisui region originally or within a set Pokedex range can participate.

Here are all of the Pokemon that can battle in the Hisui Cup:

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Sneasel

Hisuian Qwilfish

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Internape

Piplub

Prinplup

Empoleon

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Budew

Roserade

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Combee

Vespiquen

Pachirisu

Buizel

Floatzel

Cherubi

Cherrim

Shellos

Gastrodon

Ambipom

Drifloon

Drifblim

Buneary

Lopunny

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow

Purugly

Chingling

Stunky

Skuntank

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Mime Jr.

Happiny

Chatot

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Munchlax

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Carnivine

Finneon

Lumineon

Mantyke

Snover

Abomasnow

Weavile

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Togekiss

Yanmega

Leafeon

Glaceon

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Gallade

Probopass

Dusknoir

Froslass

Rotom

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Phione

Manaphy

Darkrai

Shaymin

Arceus

Not all of the Pokemon listed above are available in Pokemon GO, but trainers will notice how these are from the Sinnoh region. The Hisui region is the ancient location that eventually became Sinnoh.

Pokemon found in Diamond and Pearl, along with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, are on the table for the Hisui Cup. That gives trainers lots of options to make some great teams for battle.

