How to watch August 18 Pokemon Direct livestream

A Pokemon Presents livestream will be presented on August 18. Now fans of the franchise need to know how to watch the presentation.

This livestream is sure to focus on the upcoming Diamond and Pearl remakes, as well as Legends of Arceus.

Here's where to watch the August 18 Pokemon Direct livestream.

Attention, Trainers!



Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/quBEdaCce2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 13, 2021

Watch Pokemon Direct livestream on official Pokemon YouTube channel

The Pokemon Presents livestream will be available to watch for free on the official Pokemon Youtube channel. Fans of the franchise who want to watch should be sure to tune in a couple of minutes before 6.00 am PDT on Wednesday, August 18.

The Pokemon Direct livestream will likely feature more gameplay footage of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which are set to be released in November this year. Perhaps even more exciting, the presentation may include updates on a new video from Pokemon: Legends of Arceus. Although the title won't come out until January 2022, fans are desperate to get a deeper look at the details of the game.

Not much information was revealed about anything Pokemon related during E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, so it's a great surprise that there is now going to be a separate livestream exclusively about Pocket Monsters.

Finally, thank god. Been waiting to get more information on these for months.



PLEASE let Legends be good pic.twitter.com/fqtpYbOdBf — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) August 13, 2021

Fans have waited patiently for news about the new games to come, and will now hopefully be rewarded during the livestream with the details they desire.

As a whole, the franchise is on the up and up it seems, with a multitude of dedicated Pokemon GO players and the rising popularity of the new Pokemon Unite game. Additionally, New Pokemon Snap was released earlier this year and has received a great reception.

It certainly seems unlikely that players of the franchise's games will be let down by the information presented during the Pokemon Direct livestream on August 18.

