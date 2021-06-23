How to watch the Pokemon Anime online in 2021

Anime fans will be pleased to know there are a multitude of ways to watch Pokemon online in 2021.

Not only are there many ways to watch, but fans can have access to tons of episodes, past and present. While some may be looking to catch up on Pokemon Journeys, others might want to relive their childhood and watch Ash Ketchum run through the Indigo League. Every episode of every season is available, fans just have to know where to look.

Best websites to stream Pokemon episodes on

Perhaps the best available option to watch this beloved show is on Pokemon TV. This feature can be found on the Pokemon main website. It also has an app for people who prefer watching on their phone.

The catalog that Pokemon TV has access to is immense. They have a series encyclopedia, which has every episode from every series from Indigo League to present day. Anyone forget what Ash’s team looked like in Johto? Or when Dawn joined his squad? Fans can search and pick specific episodes here at their leisure. On top of that, it has a movie encyclopedia with everything from the first movie to Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.

Several popular streaming sites also show the Pokemon anime. Netflix has been a home for the first season of Pokemon for a long time. They recently added Pokemon Journeys, though, so fans can now catch up with the latest from Ash and Pikachu.

Amazon Prime also has a robust collection of Pokemon shows and movies. They break each season down by number, which might make it easier for some fans to figure out what they want to watch.

Some might not be able to remember, for instance, that Pokemon Advanced Wars took place in Generation III. Counting the seasons by number might be easier for some. Amazon Prime also has a good amount of the movies, like Pokemon 2000 and Pokemon: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages.

Outside of these options, there are other sites that typically stream anime which can show Pokemon episodes. Disney XD can also stream Pokemon.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod