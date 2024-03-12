Pokemon Pokedle answers (Tuesday, March 12, 2024)

The Pokemon answers for Pokedle version 152 for March 12, 2024, have been revealed. For those who don't know, Pokedle is an entertaining daily Pocket Monsters game that sees players deducing the identity of the series' creatures across five different puzzles. These puzzles include a Wordle-style guessing game, ones based on TCG art, Pokedex entries, and a silhouette puzzle.

For March 12, 2024, the clue provided for the Pokedex puzzle is as follows:

"During the day, it stays in the cold underground to avoid the sun. It grows by bath­ing in moonlight." - Pokedle, March 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the Classic Wordle-styled puzzle can be solved with these clues:

Type 1: Grass

Grass Type 2: Poison

Poison Habitat: Cave

Cave Color: Purple

Purple Evolutionary Stage: Second

Second Height: 1 meter, 60 centimeters

1 meter, 60 centimeters Weight: 100 grams

Haunter, Oddish, and other Pokemon headline the answers for Pokedle 152 (March 12, 2024)

Haunter is the Classic puzzle answer for Pokedle 152 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In case players need the full list of Pokedle answers for March 12, 2024, they can be found below:

Classic: Haunter

Haunter Card Art : Parasect

: Parasect Pokedex Entry : Oddish

: Oddish Silhouette: Hitmonchan

The Classic puzzle for Pokedle 152 seems tricky at first until fans notice three things: the solution is a Ghost/Poison-type creature, it has evolved once and only weighs 100 grams. Since Pokedle's answers only include Generation I Pokemon, Haunter makes sense since it's the only Stage 2 Ghost/Poison-type evolution.

The card art, since it's blurred, might be difficult at first. However, the card art also gives its answer away by the massive red/yellow mushroom in the center. Among Generation I creatures, the only answer that meets this image perfectly is Parasect, the Bug/Grass-type with a huge mushroom on its back.

For the Pokedex quiz, things get tougher. Many underground species shy away from the sun. However, this one is known to frequent moonlight, and fans of Pokemon Crystal will recognize the description. This clue fits Oddish, a radish-like Pocket Monster that remains underground until moonlight allows it to gain energy and grow.

That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which doesn't give players much to work with other than a Pokemon's foot. However, this creature's foot looks more like a shoe or perhaps a boot. When it comes to Generation I 'mons who wear footwear, it's easy to imagine the boxing boots worn by Hitmonchan.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Weepinbell was the Classic puzzle answer for Pokedle 151 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the nice things about Pokedle's Pocket Monsters trivia puzzles is that they rarely repeat across categories, which can help players narrow down their future guesses. If you are curious about the past few answer sets, you can find them here:

March 11, Pokedle 151 - Weepinbell (Classic), Grimer (Card), Nidoking (Pokedex), Moltres (Silhouette)

- Weepinbell (Classic), Grimer (Card), Nidoking (Pokedex), Moltres (Silhouette) March 10, Pokedle 150 - Gastly (Classic), Seel (Card), Clefable (Pokedex), Tangela (Silhouette)

- Gastly (Classic), Seel (Card), Clefable (Pokedex), Tangela (Silhouette) March 9, Pokedle 149 - Lapras (Classic), Slowbro (Card), Raichu (Pokedex), Arcanine (Silhouette)

- Lapras (Classic), Slowbro (Card), Raichu (Pokedex), Arcanine (Silhouette) March 8, Pokedle 148 - Bulbasaur (Classic), Poliwrath (Card), Venomoth (Pokedex), Charmeleon (Silhouette)

- Bulbasaur (Classic), Poliwrath (Card), Venomoth (Pokedex), Charmeleon (Silhouette) March 7, Pokedle 147 - Tentacool (Classic), Venomoth (Card), Rapidash (Pokedex), Jynx (Silhouette)

Pokedle version 153 will go live at midnight on March 13, 2024, based on US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). We'll post the answers to it shortly after its release, so be sure to check back in and get them if you're stuck. Otherwise, continue your push for knowledge until you're on the level of a Pokemon Professor!

