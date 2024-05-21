LeBron James vs Mewtwo: Stephen Smith weighs in on epic faceoff

A surprising fantasy clash between LeBron James and Mewtwo has fans of both basketball and Pokemon buzzing, as ESPN's Stephen A. Smith tackles a rather pressing question: could LeBron James defeat the legendary psychic-type Pokemon Mewtwo in a one-on-one game of basketball? Smith breaks down the stats, analyzes the more intricate mind games, and ultimately delivers a final verdict.

Let us dive into this article as we explore Steven Smith's reasoning and his perspectives, and ultimately see which side he gave this tense battle to.

"It might scare LeBron": Steven Smith on Mewtwo encounter

Expand Tweet

For his Q&A sessions, a fan had sent a pressing question to ESPN's Steven Smith, asking if Mewtwo could beat LeBron in a game to 21. While this sounds like a fantasy matchup, Smith rose to the challenge and dissected the stats to decide which of these might come out on top.

At 6'07" and 269 lbs, the legendary Pokemon is shorter than LeBron James, although it weighs more compared to the King who weighs 249 lbs. The deciding factor seems to boil down to the legendary Pokemon's typing and abilities.

According to Smith, the "unnerve" ability seems to hint at the Pokemon's composure on the field, while the Psychic-typing of the Pocket Monster allows it to anticipate moves. These factors are compelling enough for Steven Smith to accept that Mewtwo might be able to beat the King LeBron James. Smith said:

"Yeah, maybe he [Mewtwo] can pull it off. I mean from the looks it might scare LeBron."

Smith further goes on to suggest how LeBron might want to stick to long and jump shots, and preferably not get near the intimidating Pokemon. The Pokemon's tail might be an added tool that it can use to trip LeBron, the reporter added.

Overall, from the looks of it, this fantasy battle goes to Mewtwo, and while LeBron might offer a tough competition, the Pokemon holds its own and reigns supreme.