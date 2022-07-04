Pheromosa does not have shiny version for debut in Pokemon GO

Pheromosa arrived in Pokemon GO as a Special Research encounter during GO Fest: Berlin.

The Ultra Beasts are Pokemon from another dimension and first appeared in the franchise's Generation VII. They aren't quite Legendary Pokemon, but many hold them in the same regard.

That is why Pheromosa's debut in the mobile game is so hyped up. Players should be excited to know that she has arrived but temper their expectations for anything further, as its shiny version won't be available at first.

Pokemon GO trainers will have to wait for a shiny Pheromosa

Niantic has a tradition of releasing Pokemon in their mobile title without their shiny variants. Sometimes, a Pokemon debuts with its shiny form, but that is part of the anticipation.

Other times, the developers hold on to the release of a shiny version to build excitement for a later event. It seems like that is the case for the recent Ultra Beast addition to the game, Pheromosa.

She was only available for a limited time during GO Fest: Berlin but will hopefully be available in the Raid cycle later in the year. Nothing has been confirmed regarding that yet, however.

Pheromosa was an in-person encounter for those with tickets to GO Fest: Berlin. A handful of trainers could get their hands on the Ultra Beast without a shiny version of it in sight.

When will shiny Pheromosa arrive in Pokemon GO?

No one knows when the shiny version of Pheromosa will land. With such a big event like GO Fest: Berlin, it is actually kind of surprising that the Ultra Beast didn't have a shiny form in its debut.

They don't always keep the shiny variation from appearing immediately, but this is one of the instances where they should have. Some Pokemon went years without their shiny versions being implemented.

The hope is that the shiny version of Pheromosa doesn't take that long, considering the focus on Ultra Beasts joining Pokemon GO. Many feel a significant Ultra Beast event will occur before 2022 is over.

If that's the case, there's a pretty solid chance that their shiny versions will enter the title as they are Special Research encounters or can be fought in 5-Star Raids.

