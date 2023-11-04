Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raid Boss for November's first weekend revealed

Popular Pokemon GO content creator from Australia, FleeceKing, took to X to reveal Shadow Articuno as the 5-star Shadow Raid Boss for the first weekend in November. He shared a screenshot of a raid, thereby unveiling the critter that players would face. Team Rocket GO's Halloween Takeover introduced Shadow Lugia for these raids, and no further announcement was made from the developer's side.

The roadmap of events and raids for November failed to mention anything about Shadow Raids, leaving fans in a state of confusion and anticipation.

Shadow Articuno is the 5-star Shadow Raid Boss in Pokemon GO for the first weekend of November

Shadow Articuno is making a comeback to Pokemon GO's Shadow Raids after a two-month break, with its shiny version also up for grabs. Trainers worldwide will be able to fight and catch it on November 4 and 5, as far as the information suggests. It might be available in the subsequent weekends this month, so the article will be updated if that is the case.

The Ice-type Legendary Bird's return to Shadow Raids might be surprising to many since it was available for the most amount of time, that is, throughout every weekend of the three-month-long Hidden Gems season (June 1-September 1).

Subsequently, Shadow Zapdos made an appearance during the weekends in September. Similarly, Shadow Moltres could be battled during the first three weekends in October, while Shadow Lugia took over on October 28 and 29.

With no mention of Shadow Raids in the November event lineup, players were waiting for any insight. That said, this revelation comes with some disappointment as this bird has already clocked the most time in Shadow Raids.

How to beat Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO raids

Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Shadow Articuno is an Ice and Flying type Pocket Monster with a CP of 40,165. Therefore, it is most susceptible to Rock-type attacks. Apart from that, the critter is also weak to Electric, Fire, and Steel-type moves.

Some of the most viable creatures against it are:

Rhyperior : Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Tyranitar : Smack Down and Stone Edge

: Smack Down and Stone Edge Terrakion : Smack Down and Rock Slide

: Smack Down and Rock Slide Tyrantrum : Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

: Rock Throw and Meteor Beam Blaziken: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Fire Spin and Blast Burn Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Fire Spin and Blast Burn Scizor: Bullet Punch and Iron Head

Bullet Punch and Iron Head Ampharos: Volt Switch and Power Gem

Remember that you can only participate in person. Coupled with that, those who catch Shadow Articuno must decide whether to purify it or not.