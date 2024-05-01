Pokemon GO teases next Master Ball during World of Wonders

In a recent post by the official Pokemon GO X handle, the release period for the next opportunity to get a Master Ball has been revealed. This valuable item has the ability to capture whatever Pokemon makes contact with it. As such, players will be excited about the prospect of getting another chance to obtain this item for free.

While information remains scarce, Niantic did give players a time frame thanks to the dates of their World of Wonders season. Here is everything to know about the upcoming event that will offer this high-value Poke Ball.

Pokemon GO's Master Ball set to release during the month of May

With Pokemon GO's World of Wonders only lasting another month, we can confirm that the Master Ball will be released in May (Image via Niantic)

In their initial X post, no exact date was given for the release of the Master Ball, but the ending did feature the symbol for the World of Wonders season. Based on Pokemon GO's official website, we can see that the World of Wonders season ends on June 1 at 10 am.

This means that the Master Ball's special research will be available for all players sometime during May. With this being the third time the Master Ball comes to the mobile game, it would be safe to assume that the item will require players to complete a relatively short research mission before obtaining it.

Since it will be distributed via special research, players will only need to log into the game to obtain the mission. Once they have that mission in their logs, they can complete it at any time to obtain the Master Ball. This is a very rare item in Pokemon GO, so players should be sure to save it for when they absolutely need it.