Pokemon Presents leak suggests Pokemon Legends Celebi and Black and White remake announcements

Pokemon Presents leaks have been running amok, with the latest suggesting Pokemon Legends Celebi and Black and White remake announcements. While many were quick to point that the former and its leaked information sounded too good to be true, there is plenty that can plausibly be true.

Pokemon Presents will take place on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 6 am PST, coinciding with Pokemon Day 2024. The community is eager to hear what the developers have in store for their beloved franchise in the near future.

It is no surprise that leaks are seeping in through social media posts. Readers are suggested to take them with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmations from The Pokemon Company during Pokemon Presents February 2024.

Latest Pokemon Presents leak hints at everything being announced

The Pokemon Presents leak was shared on PokeLeaks reddit by u/Magnetic_Metallic. The user revealed that they found the leak on 4Chan, shared by a "TCPi advertising/social media employee."

The post suggested the following for Pokemon Presents February 2024:

Baxcalibur and Lokix being added to Unite

New mobile app and 'badges' scheme for local TCG events to help competitive players 'more fairly' qualify for regionals and beyond

A teaser for Pokemon Concierge season 2

Trailer for new YouTube anime shorts centered around a Pokemon League official scouting for new gym leaders at Blueberry Academy

Pokemon Sleep connectivity with Pokemon Home

Pokemon GO event for Finizen and Palafin (travel routes with friends to evolve it)

Teaser for Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Reveal trailer for Pokemon Collection: Black & White - a port of Black/White and Black 2/White 2 with upscaled graphics. Launches Q4-2024

Reveal trailer for Pokemon Legends Celebi. A Pokemon researcher creates a device called a Cel-Tuner with the help of uncovered Celebi DNA that allows you to travel to diffferent eras in Pokemon's history. When she becomes list in time due to Celebi's influence, you must use the device to travel and search for her while preventing further changes to the present. Your actions influence how the present changes (buildings, people, Pokemon availability, and so on). It has a central hub (a small village), with several different areas to explore using the Cel-Tuner. However, the different areas are represented with different graphical styles (sprites and models) depending on how far back in time you travel. Your partner Pokemon - a new Pokemon called Darapawx - also changes based on your choices. Launches Q1 2025

While most of these are plausible and we may end up seeing some of them in the upcoming Pokemon Presents, it is the final leak suggesting Pokemon Legends Celebi (following Pokemon Legends Arceus) that has the community stumped. Users commented that it sounded way too good to be true and that Game Freak is "way too lazy for that."

Expand Tweet

The complexity of the gameplay and graphics suggested for Pokemon Legends Celebi in the Pokemon Presents leak would certainly make it a difficult endeavor to pull off. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if any of the aforementioned points actually turn out to be true.