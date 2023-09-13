Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC all but confirm Unova's return in The Indigo Disc

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC seems to all but confirm the return of Pokemon Black and White’s Unova region in the upcoming expansion of The Indigo Disc. To those unaware, the Scarlet and Violet DLC called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is divided into two parts, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, with the former having had its official release earlier today.

The expansion was one of the most anticipated updates of the game this year, and now that it’s finally live, players are running into a lot of new content as well as new information on what they can expect next.

Right from the very get-go of the Teal Mask narrative, players get to learn a bit more about the new DLC, along with the fact that the upcoming Indigo Disk expansion might have a good chunk of it set in Unova.

Unova was the region where Pokemon Black and White was set, and it was one of the most popular entries in the franchise to date.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC reveals Unova as the next explorable region in The Indigo Disc

The Indigo Disc will be set in Unova (Image via Nintendo)

As mentioned, the Unova reveal happens very early on in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC. Once the Treasure Hunt questline arrives, you will get the chance to talk to Professor Jacq as well as Professor Briar, who will disclose that the former helps in the curriculum of Blueberry Academy located in the Unova Region.

Coincidentally, Nintendo has already revealed that the second part of the DLC, The Indigo Disc, will be taking place in the Blueberry Academy.

Hence, it’s safe to consider the fact that when The Indigo Disc officially launches later this winter, players will get to enjoy the region of Unova as well as catch some of the region-specific Pokemon that were there in Black and White.

Expand Tweet

During the cutscene, Professor Jacq says,

“That’s a school in the Unova region, you know, Ms. Briar helps set the curriculum there.”

This quote is enough evidence of Unova being the next region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disc DLC are yet to have an official release date. However, Nintendo has confirmed that it’s set for a Winter 2023 launch.