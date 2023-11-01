Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Toronto Regionals show sharp drop for powerful Legendary

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's competitive scene often undergoes shifts in its meta. In this regard, recent Toronto Regionals show some new data worth analyzing. This tournament took place from October 28 to October 29, 2023. Interestingly, one notable Legendary saw less usage than usual. Ogerpon previously appeared on four of the top eight teams in the 2024 Lillie Regional. However, in the 2024 Toronto Regional, it was only featured in two of the top eight lineups.

The usage rates for the most popular Pokemon used there also show a noticeable drop for the iconic mascot from The Teal Mask on the second day. Some relevant data will be posted below for clarification.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Toronto Regional shows sharp drop for Ogerpon usage

These were the top 12 for Days 1 & 2 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's recent Toronto Regional (Image via Victory Road VGC)

Let's first focus on Day 1 usage of creatures in the recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Toronto Regional. Based on Victory Road VGC data, here were the top 12 entities employed on the first day:

Flutter Mane: 50.8% usage Iron Hands: 45.3% usage Landorus-Therian: 40.3% usage Rillaboom: 33.3% usage Ogerpon-Wellspring: 32% Urshifu: 29.2% usage Heatran: 28.3% usage Tornadus-Incarnate: 27.4% usage Chien-Pao: 25.3% usage Ogerpon-Hearthflame: 23.8% usage Hisuian Arcanine: 20.1% usage Dragonite: 12.6% usage

At first glance, this is very impressive for Ogerpon. Being in two of the top 12 spots is no joke. However, the more important data is from Day 2, as that's where the best players advanced. That data would indicate what are currently the best options for the meta at the moment.

Here are the Day 2 usage rates from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Toronto Regional:

Urshifu: 46% usage Iron Hands: 44% usage Flutter Mane: 38% usage Rillaboom: 36% usage Hisuian Arcanine: 32% usage Landorus-Therian: 32% usage Tornadus-Incarnate: 32% usage Chien-Pao: 28% usage Heatran: 26% usage Gholdengo: 22% usage Amoonguss: 20% usage Iron Bundle: 20% usage

One specific Legendary is missing from this list. Ogerpon did fantastic on the first day, yet teetered off on Day 2. It's not as if this creature wasn't used at all since a few top teams featured the Teal Mask mascot. Ogerpon's usage just wasn't high enough for the top 12 most used Pokemon in the tourney, showing that the aforementioned 12 are more prioritized for one reason or another.

Top 8 team usage in the 2024 Toronto Regional

Ogerpon has seen better days (Image via Game Freak)

Here are the top team placements featuring Ogerpon in the 2024 Toronto Regional for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

4th place: Jamie Boyt w/ Ogerpon-Teal + Gholdengo + Thunderus-Therian + Urshifu-Rapid Strike Style + Roaring Moon + Hisuian Arcanine

Jamie Boyt w/ Ogerpon-Teal + Gholdengo + Thunderus-Therian + Urshifu-Rapid Strike Style + Roaring Moon + Hisuian Arcanine 7th place: Andrew Krug w/ Ogerpon-Cornerstone + Dusclops + Bloodmoon Ursaluna + Iron Hands + Chi Yu + Landorus-Therian

Two spots in the top eight aren't bad, although Ogerpon has had better placements in the past few regionals. Whether this means her time in the spotlight is over or not remains to be seen. At the very least, Ogerpon is still great in the current metagame.

Pikalytics even has her as the number one most used Pokemon in the Regulation E Switch Ranked competitive scene. It will be interesting to see how she fares in future Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tournaments.

