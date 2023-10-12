5 great Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rental teams to use in Regulation E

There are plenty of solid Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rental teams to use in Regulation E if you fancy competitive battling. This article highlights five good examples that you can use in Season 11. Various codes are provided for you to use. If you don't know how to enter them, a brief guide is featured here for your convenience.

To enter a rental team code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, open the Poké Portal. Select the Battle Stadium option. If you haven't done so yet, you may get a brief disclaimer about checking some boxes to proceed. Afterward, go to the bottom and select rental teams.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five good rental teams to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation E

1) HO Sun

This rental team is good for players who enjoy taking advantage of sunny weather (Image via Game Freak)

Rental Code: QTX9BK

Hyper-offensive sun teams can be good in the current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet meta. In this case, Tornadus can set up Sunny Day to allow Ogerpon's Hearthflame form to hit very hard with Ivy Cudgel. Flutter Mane's Protosynthesis can also be activated to make it stronger.

It is worth noting that Flutter Mane is still the number one most used Pokemon in the current meta, according to Pikalytics data. The rest of this team is pretty self-explanatory.

Chien-Pao is a strong Physical attacker with Dark and Ice moves. Rillaboom is splashable with Fake Out and its Grassy Surge Ability. Dragonite rounds off the team as a generically strong Physical attacker.

2) Cressaluna

This rental team helps make Ursaluna very dangerous (Image via Game Freak)

Rental Code: CBQRP8

Ursaluna's Blood Moon variant is quite an oppressive threat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's a powerful Special attacker held back by its low Speed. Coincidentally, that terrible Speed stat enables it to succeed in Trick Room teams.

Cresselia is extremely bulky and can set up Trick Room. Lunar Blessing is also nice for healing an ally, while Helping Hand helps buff an ally's attack. Like Flutter Mane, Iron Hands is also one of the top Pokemon in this meta, except it's much bulkier and has Fake Out.

The iconic Ogerpon is also very common in this format, with this particular one focusing on its Water-type variant. Hisuian-Arcanine is also a solid option to round off this team, as STAB Rock Slide and priority Extreme Speed are always useful.

3) Aurora Veil team

A good Aurora Veil team (Image via Game Freak)

Rental Code: N80RKQ

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rental team focuses on the infamous Alolan-Ninetales' Aurora Veil. It can set up that move on Turn 1, effectively giving your whole team the benefits of Reflect and Light Screen. Since it has Light Clay, this effect lasts for a whopping eight turns.

Iron Hands' Fake Out can easily help Alolan-Ninetales set up Aurora Veil while being a generally good Pokemon. Roaring Moon, Flutter Mane, Landorus, and Heatran are all fairly tanky once Aurora Veil is up. Don't forget they all hit hard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

4) Volcarona Sinistcha team

Sinistcha is one of the most used Pokemon in the meta for its unique Hospitality Ability (Image via Game Freak)

Rental Code: 21CC9P

Sinistcha is also highly used in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Double Battle metagame. Its unique Ability, Hospitality, can heal an ally of 25% when it switches in. That's pretty nice, especially since it has a good support move, including options like Rage Powder and Strength Sap.

Volcarona is amazing if it sets up with Quiver Dance, and hazards aren't common in Double Battles to dissuade it from switching in. Gyarados could also use Dragon Dance to be deadly. Alolan-Ninetales' Aurora Veil is excellent for making the team bulkier, while Iron Hands can help anything out with its powerful Fake Outs.

Iron Bundle is powerful and can also set up Aurora Veil in a pinch, should those screens be missing while the Snowstorm weather is still active.

5) Another Tailwind team

The final rental team suggestion on this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet list (Image via Game Freak)

Rental Code: MJWJ59

The first rental team in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet article also had a Tailwind Tornadus. If you want some different partners to take advantage of this useful move, this lineup may interest you. For example, Urshifu (Single Strike Style) is deadly with a Choice Band plus the extra Speed from Tailwind.

Gholdengo is still relevant on some rental teams in the current meta, as its top-tier Ability and typing make it quite hard to take down. It can also be deceptively dangerous with Choice Specs when Tailwind supports it.

Rillaboom's Grassy Surge Ability is still sublime, coupled with Fake Out and Grassy Glide. Ogerpon's Hearthflame Mask can even use Grassy Glide itself in case you need priority. Landorus is just a generic splashable Pokemon who rounds off this rental team.

Poll : Do you think Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has the best competitive battling in the series thus far? Yes No 0 votes