Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to find Ogerpon

You can find Ogerpon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by completing the main Teal Mask storyline. This involves you visiting the three signs of Kitakami, partaking in the brief festival, and defeating the Loyal Three. You won't find the mascot of The Teal Mask DLC in the overworld like you would with some past Legendaries in the series. Instead, you can catch it in a storyline battle at Oni Mountain.

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide simplifies everything that you need to know about where you can find Ogerpon. Completing the main storyline should only take about an hour or two, with shorter times if you have EV-trained your team and they're over-leveled compared to the competition.

How to catch Ogerpon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

This cute Legendary accompanies you throughout the DLC plot (Image via Game Freak)

First, you must own The Teal Mask DLC from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. If you do not own it, you cannot go to Kitakami and capture Ogerpon. Those who have not bought The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero must rely on trades to get this new Legendary.

Note: You must own the specific DLC for your game. For instance, buying one for Scarlet won't let you visit Kitakami on Violet.

Advance through The Teal Mask plot

One of the three spots where you will get an insight into The Loyal Three's locations (Image via Game Freak)

You can easily advance through the main plot of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet without the need for a guide until you get a task called Gathering Info. The quest tips aren't helpful at this stage, as they merely state the following about Mossui Town:

"Talk to the villagers in Mossui Town to gather info about the "Loyal" Three."

Thankfully, this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide should simplify things for you. There are three NPCs to talk to for this step. Visit them in any order.

This guide starts with the gentleman with glasses west of the Pokemon Center. He will tell you about Munkidori's location.

The next NPC to speak to (Image via Game Freak)

You can now find an older woman behind the main community building up north. She will hint at where Okidogi could be spotted.

The final location for this particular step (Image via Game Freak)

You will then find a kid slightly east of the main community building. Talk to him to find out where Fezandipiti may be located. The rest of The Teal Mask DLC required to battle with Ogerpon is straightforward.

Defeat the Loyal Three

The Loyal Three's locations (Image via Game Freak)

Battle the three members of this trio in any order you'd like. These bouts involve you fighting Titan forms of Okidogi, Fezandipiti, and Munkidori. Carmine will assist you in these battles.

After defeating them, the next part of this DLC involves you beating Kieran again before you fight Ogerpon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at Oni Mountain.

Catching Ogerpon at Oni Mountain

This is where you can catch the new Legendary (Image via Game Freak)

Here, you must defeat four different forms of Ogerpon, which occur in the following order:

Fire Water Rock Grass

This fight should be a breeze compared to the past Titan battles. Once you defeat the final form of this Grass-type Legendary in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will receive a prompt to catch it with any ball. Choose whatever you'd like to finally finish up this section of The Teal Mask DLC.

