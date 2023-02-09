Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Roaring Moon PvP build

With the conclusion of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first series of PvP seasons, Paradox species have been removed from the ban list. As a result, trainers can now use powerful creatures like Roaring Moon in ranked PvP battles.

Salamence's Paradox iteration hailing from the past, Roaring Moon, has high base attack and speed stats. This makes it an excellent lead Pokemon in PvP, as it can attack first and hit quite hard with the right physical attacks in its repertoire.

Furthermore, as a Paradox species, Roaring Moon has access to an ability that very few creatures have in Protosynthesis. All in all, it can dominate if used efficiently and given the right moves and builds.

Roaring Moon can technically be built in many ways, but one, in particular, allows it to reach maximum efficiency.

How to construct a Dragon Dance-oriented build for Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PVP

Using a Dragon Dance-oriented build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Roaring Moon can enhance its already high attack power to make it even more of an offensive juggernaut.

With the right physical moves enhanced by Dragon Dance, Roaring Moon can take down foes quickly and even set itself up for team-wide sweeps on occasion. Obviously, this depends on the quality of the competition, but the Dragon Dance build should serve Roaring Moon well.

Roaring Moon's PvP Dragon Dance build

Nature - Jolly

- Jolly Ability - Protosynthesis

- Protosynthesis EV Point Allocation - 252 Attack, 252 Speed, 4 Special Defense

- 252 Attack, 252 Speed, 4 Special Defense Tera Type - Steel

- Steel Held Item - Booster Energy

- Booster Energy Moves - Dragon Dance, Acrobatics, Crunch, Iron Head

With the build listed above, Roaring Moon packs incredibly potent firepower in nearly any Pokemon Scarlet/Violet battle it enters inside or outside of PvP. If it can use Dragon Dance in its first turn successfully and set itself up for enhanced physical damage, few opponents will want to scuffle with the powerful Paradox Species.

Crunch receives a damage bonus from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) since Roaring Moon is part Dark-type. While Acrobatics doesn't receive STAB from Roaring Moon as it would Salamence, it still deals solid damage and will be enhanced in output thanks to Dragon Dance.

If Roaring Moon encounters a dreaded Fairy-type Pokemon that can counter it effectively, it can Terastallize into a Steel-type. It can then use Iron Head to deal heavy super effective damage in response.

The last things to discuss are Roaring Moon's nature, held item, and ability. A Jolly nature enhances Roaring Moon's speed stat, and its ability Protosynthesis increases its highest stat by 30% when harsh sunlight is present (or by 50% if the highest stat is its speed).

To ensure that Protosynthesis is activated at the outset of battle, Pokemon trainers can give Roaring Moon the Booster Energy held item. The item immediately activates Protosynthesis without the need for harsh sunlight. This allows Roaring Moon to immediately get a massive boost to its stats right at the start of any ranked PvP battle.

