Exploring Pokemon tier list in Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles (February 2023)

Casuals looking for a tier list of the best Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet's Series 2 Ranked Battles have come to the right place.

The introduction of Paradox forms has dramatically changed the competitive landscape. While the meta may shift over time, it's worth analyzing the immediate changes and seeing what's working and what isn't.

Note: This tier list is primarily based on usage rate for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Series 2 data from Pikalytics. Both the cartridge format and the Showdown ladder will be considered regarding some Pocket Monsters' viability.

Note #2: This tier list is also primarily about double battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Series 2 Ranked Battles S-tier, A-tier, and B-tier (February 2023)

The following Pokemon are banned from Series 2 Ranked Battles in Scarlet and Violet and are thus not eligible for this tier list:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Galarian Meowth

Johto Wooper

Quagsire

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Perrserker

Wo-Chien

Chien-Pao

Ting-Lu

Chi-Yu

Koraidon

Miraidon

Unlike Series 1, Series 2 enables trainers to use Paradox forms.

S-tier

The following Pokemon have been immediately dominating in Scarlet and Violet's Series 2 Ranked Battles, in no particular order:

Amoonguss

Arcanine

Dondonzo

Flutter Mane

Gholdengo

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Murkrow

Roaring Moon

Tatsugiri

It is worth noting that Flutter Mane is the most used Pokemon in both Scarlet and Violet's in-game rules and through Showdown's ladder. This should come as no surprise since Flutter Mane has a base of 135 Special Attack, 135 Special Defense, and 135 Speed, along with one of the best typings in the game.

Similarly, Iron Hands is in second place in both the game and Showdown. It's exceptionally bulky and comes with great moves like Fake Out, Volt Switch, and even Belly Drum for a few set-up sets.

Amoonguss, Arcanine, Gholdengo, and Murkrow were all dominant staples in Series 1 and continue to be viable in Series 2 Ranked Battles. Dondozo and Tatsugiri still have excellent usage rates on Showdown, according to Pikalytics. Their success in VGC tournaments cannot be overlooked in past formats.

A-tier

The following Pokemon are also great in Series 2 Ranked Battles, just not as dangerous as the ones from the previous list in a general sense:

Annihilape

Armarouge

Brute Bonnet

Dragonite

Garchomp

Garganacl

Great Tusk

Indeedee-F

Kingambit

Meowscarada

Torkoal

One notable thing that has changed between this format and the previous one is the addition of Ancient Paradox Pokemon. These Pocket Monsters benefit from Torkoal's Drought due to their Protosynthesis Ability.

Otherwise, everything else on this list shouldn't be underestimated and has high usage across the board.

B-tier

Here are some other viable options to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Series 2 Ranked Battles, in no order:

Baxcalibur

Farigiraf

Gastrodon

Grimmsnarl

Iron Moth

Maushold

Mimikyu

Palafin

Sandy Shocks

Scizor

Sylveon

Talonflame

Tyranitar

These Pocket Monsters are solid but harder to slot in on teams compared to those in A-tier and especially S-tier.

Apart from them, it's worth highlighting that this tier list doesn't focus on everything that hasn't been ranked thus far (due to the usage being below 5% on Showdown).

