Pokemon Scarlet and Violet v1.3.2 patch notes revealed: Mechanic adjustments for live tournaments, Illuminate ability change, and more

Given Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's success and its thriving competitive scene, it is no surprise to see Nintendo regularly provide updates for the game to provide players with a positive experience. Patch v1.3.2 was released on June 28, 2023, and involved bug fixes and adjustments related to live tournaments. It has also been reported that the latest update brought changes to an in-game ability.

The Pokemon Community is currently eagerly waiting for this year's Pokemon World Championship, due to be held in Yokohama, Japan. It is scheduled to begin on August 11 and continue until August 13. The occasion will mark the first time that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature for competitive play in the Pokemon VGC Championship.

Returning to the latest patch update for the titles, read on to find out what's in store in v1.3.2.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet v1.3.2 official patch notes

The official patch notes for v1.3.2 are as follows:

Updates

Mechanic adjustments have been made for upcoming live tournaments.

Serebii also added further regarding the latest patch update:

"This patch includes a variety of bug fixes and focuses on a variety of changes for Live Tournaments that are held, such as the International Championships. It also features a change for the Ability Illuminate, where it now prevents the user's Accuracy from being lowered."

Although the Illuminate ability was added in Generation III, it had no impact during battle. That was until the patch v1.3.2 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with the aforementioned effect being introduced.

According to Bulbapedia, the flavor text of Illuminate for Generation IX is as follows:

"Raises the likelihood of meeting wild Pokémon by illuminating the surroundings. By illuminating its surroundings, the Pokémon prevents its accuracy from being lowered."

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon HOME connectivity finally came to fruition in May 2023. The feature finally allowed trainers to bring pocket monsters from earlier generations to Paldea and vice versa.

The latest Gen IX titles will also receive The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC later this year. The expansion is divided into two parts - The Teal Mask (Q3 2023) and The Indigo Disk (Q4 2023).

