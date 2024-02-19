Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League 2024: Winners, prize pool distribution, and more

The Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League 2024 concluded on February 18 with Kabichans from Japan emerging as champions. The team dominated completely throughout the two-day competition and claimed a cash prize of $40,000. The side didn’t lose a single match in this major event, which was in Bangkok, Thailand. A total of eight teams from seven countries participated in this contest.

Kabichans came in this tournament after registering second place in their regional East Asia Qualifiers. The Japanese squad looked promising from their opening match against eArena from Thailand, and maintained their commendable form till the Grand Finals against True Gravity from India. The club clinched their first major title of this MOBA mobile game.

Prize pool distribution of Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League 2024

The Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League 2024 featured a total prize of $88,500.

Kabichans - $40,000 Team True Gravity - $20,000 Talon Esports - $10,000 Team MYS - $7,500 Rise - $4,000 Unite Holic - $4,000 Xora Tigers - $4,000 eArena - $4,000

Team True Gravity surprised everyone with their splendid showing in the competition. The Indian squad lost their first encounter against popular club Talon Esports and were relegated to the Loser Bracket. Switching to their do-or-die match against eArena, the lineup found their natural form and came out victorious. They won four matches in a row and moved to the Grand Finals, but unfortunately couldn’t win the final battle.

Talon Esports from the Philippines kicked off this Pokemon Unite event on a strong note and hammered True Gravity in their opener. The experienced roster then defeated Rise from Indonesia. However, the club lost their UB Finals match against Kabichans. They also failed in their crucial LB Finals battle against True Gravity, and ended up in the third position in the overall rankings.

Unite Asia Champions League 2024 results (Image via Liquipedia)

Team MYS from Malaysia had a disappointing event. They lost to Unite Holic in the initial encounter, but made a fine comeback against Xora Tigers from South Korea. The team also defeated Rise from Indonesia in the LB Quarterfinals, but unfortunately lost to True Gravity. Last year, the club registered second place in the Unite Asia Champions League.

Xora Tigers and eArena faltered poorly in the event as they lost two back-to-back matches. Both the clubs received $4,000 each in prize money. These two teams boast seasoned players in their lineup, but were unable to achieve a podium in this Pokemon Unite tournament.