Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025 India: Winners, prize pool distribution, and highlights 

Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025 India concluded on January 26, 2025, with Team GodLike becoming the champions. The club earned a $16,000 cash prize and a spot in the UNITE Champions League 2025, scheduled to be held in Japan.

Eight teams participated in the Group Stage of this Pokemon UNITE event, following which they were slotted in the Playoffs based on their Group Stage rankings. The tournament was organized by Skyesports and offered a total prize pool of $40,000.

Prize pool distribution of Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025 India

The event's prize pool was distributed among the top seven teams. As a result, Marcos Gaming, which placed eighth, did not receive a share of the prize pool.

GodLike Esports - $16,000 Revenant XSpark - $8,000 Global Esports - $6,000 S8UL Esports - $4,000 Reckoning Esports - $2,000 Gods Reign - $1,200 True Rippers Esports - $800

Team GodLike had a poor run in the Group Stage. However, they bounced back to produce extraordinary results in the Playoffs, clinching seven consecutive wins and seizing the first spot. The team defeated Marcos Gaming in their first game, followed by victories against True Rippers and Gods Reign.

Team GodLike maintained their rhythm and outplayed Reckoning Gaming. The club displayed a top-notch performance against S8UL and Global Esports. The team then faced Revenant XSpark in the Grand Final, where they triumphed.

Revenant XSpark had a brilliant run in the Group Stage and was directly seeded into the Playoff finals; however, they failed to defeat Team GodLike. The club ranked second in the event and received $8,000 in prize money.

Global Esports and Soul were also impressive in the Group Stage but could not beat GodLike in the Playoffs. Reckoning Esports finished fifth in this Pokemon UNITE event. Gods Reign and Tru Rippers ranked sixth and seventh, respectively. Marcos Gaming had a disappointing run throughout the tournament, finishing last in the Playoffs.

Team GodLike will now prepare for the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025 Japan, which will be played on March 29 and 30, 2025. A total of 16 teams worldwide will compete in this mega tournament. One team from the Winter Open India will also secure a place in this event.

